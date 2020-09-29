Ft. Zumwalt South is the new standings leader in GAC volleyball.
The Lady Bulldogs (5-2, 4-1) moved to the top of the leaderboard Tuesday with a four-set victory at Washington (5-7, 3-2), 25-17, 25-19, 17-25, 25-15.
Serving was a bright spot for the Lady Jays.
“They’re an aggressive and smart team,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Meyer said. “We did a nice job serving and putting FZS in a tough position. Abby Redd, Josie Obermark, Hallie Giesike and Jackie Oetterer all contributed to our seven aces.”
Redd, Obermark and Giesike are credited with two aces apiece.
Giesike and Jessie Tovo tied for the team lead in kills with seven apiece.
Abby Redd and Madi Ridder knocked down five kills apiece.
Ingrid Figas and Sophie Howell contributed three kills each.
Emma Duncan finished with two kills and Oetterer one.
Giesike, Redd and Ridder each made one block.
Oetterer turned in 19 assists.
Giesike made eight assists and Morgan Gratza two.
Gratza led in digs with 31.
Others with digs included Obermark (10), Oetterer (eight), Josie Collier (five), Figas (four), Giesike (three), Tovo (three), Redd (three), Sophie Nieder (two), Ridder (one) and Howell (one).
With the Gateway Match Up canceled this season, The Lady Jays next play in the Hermann Tournament, which begins Monday.