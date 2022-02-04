Clamping down defensively, the Ft. Zumwalt South Bulldogs captured the title of the Union Boys Basketball Tournament Saturday, beating St. Francis Borgia Regional, 57-31.
“We just didn’t quite have that intensity and focus to play a good team like that,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They’re a very good team. They play hard. They look for you to make mistakes. Sometimes, we weren’t rotating right and they took advantage. They pass very efficiently. They know when to drive with the ball and when to dump it off.
“We were having to work for every shot we got and they were getting easy shots,” Neier said. “After a while, that wears on you. Even when we got shots inside, we weren’t putting them in. They were able to string it out and get a lead. That put pressure on us and we didn’t accept that pressure very well. Give them credit. They played a good basketball game.”
It was Ft. Zumwalt South’s second tournament title and first since the Bulldogs beat Kirkwood in 2019, 65-63.
Borgia scored the fewest points of a team losing in the title contest since 2014, when Borgia lost a 33-31 overtime game to Pacific.
Ft. Zumwalt South (16-2) jumped out to a 16-12 lead after one quarter, and then shut down the Knights (11-7).
Borgia was limited to two points in the second quarter. The Bulldogs led at the half, 25-14, and added to that in the third quarter. It was 39-21 headed into the final eight minutes.
Austin Mahoney led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points. He also had four rebounds.
Nick Keene, one of three Ft. Zumwalt South players to make the all-tournament team, scored 16 points with six rebounds, six assists and one steal.
Blake Struemph, an all-tournament selection, had nine points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Jay Higgins scored five points with six rebounds and two assists.
Tournament MVP Peyton Blair had four points, eight assists, two rebounds and one steal.
Joey Friedel and Brendan Owens scored two points each. Friedel also had four steals, two assists and a rebound. Owens also logged four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Brady O’Brien pulled down a rebound.
Ft. Zumwalt South hit three three-point baskets and went 6-10 from the free-throw line.
“They just kept playing hard the entire game,” Neier said. “They didn’t have any lulls. They have a very talented team. It shows with the record they have. We just didn’t accept the challenge.”
All-tournament team pick Adam Rickman led Borgia with 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots.
Grant Schroeder, Borgia’s other all-tournament team selection, logged seven points, seven rebounds and an assist.
“Throughout the tournament they did some good things,” Neier said.
Jack Nobe scored four points with two rebounds.
Sam Dunard, Drew Fischer and Alec Riegel scored three points apiece. Each hit a three-point shot.
Dunard also had five rebounds and a steal. Fischer handed out five assists with three rebounds and two steals.
Nathan Kell added two points and one assist.
Heath Landwehr pulled down a rebound. Tate Marquart added a steal.
“We’re not quite where we would like to be,” Neier said. “We’ve got to learn to be able to play against teams like this and go out and do things necessary to win.”
Borgia returns to action Tuesday at Pacific. The Knights are slated to host Tolton Catholic in a Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division game Friday.