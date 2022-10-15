The Ft. Zumwalt South soccer Bulldogs climbed back to .500 in GAC Central play on the season Tuesday.
The Ft. Zumwalt South soccer Bulldogs climbed back to .500 in GAC Central play on the season Tuesday.
Zumwalt South (6-11-1, 4-4) notched a 6-0 victory on the road at Washington (4-11, 0-6).
South also won the prior meeting between the teams in O’Fallon Sept. 15, 9-1.
The Bulldogs were only able to manage one goal in the first half with Anthony Martinez managing the tally.
However, Ft. Zumwalt South added five more goals in the second half on scores by Drew Elledge, Max Gandarilla, Jackson Baum, Kyle Owens and Collin Riley.
Assists were credited to Alexavier Akins, Alex Bresler, Brayden Bresler, Zach Koester and Colton Martin.
Goalkeeping statistics from the match were not available at print deadline.
Washington remained home Thursday against Wentzville Liberty and will next play Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. in the final conference home game against Ft. Zumwalt North.
