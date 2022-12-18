Four of Washington’s wrestlers scored points in the team’s conference boys dual Wednesday.
That did not add up to a win for the home team, however, as visiting Ft. Zumwalt South earned a 49-23 win over the Blue Jays.
“FZS is a very tough team and we knew it would take a perfect night to get them, and we did not get that,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We need to clean up some fundamentals and positions that we struggle in, but last night was a good measuring stick for us. At this point they are just a better team than us. Now it’s our job to close that gap come February and improve every time we step on the mat whether it’s a practice or competition.”
Tanner Schwoeppe (190 pounds) and Parker Kelpe (113) each picked up pins for Washington.
Schwoeppe defeated Jake Coll in 3:15.
Kelpe scored his win in 1:56 over Cason Farmer.
Danny Williams (165) earned another six team points for the Blue Jays via forfeit.
Casey Olszowka (157) notched five team points for his technical fall, 17-2, against Koen Erickson.
Ft. Zumwalt South recorded the win in 10 of the individual matches, scoring six pins, one major decision and three decisions.
The Bulldogs’ winners included:
• Kanyon Shurtz (106) by pin over Aiden Reagan (0:50).
• Nick Baker (120) pinned Couper Deckard (3:07).
• Jack Tihen (126) by a 3-1 decision against Devon Deckelman.
• Cameron Clark (132) with a 13-1 major decision over Will Kelpe.
• Joseph Kenny (138) by pin over Tristen Koehmstedt (4:49).
• Austin Hunter (144) pinned Alec Pecka (1:46).
• Jeric Gumahin (150) by pin against Jackson Thornton (2:58).
• JD Dunn (175) with a 7-1 decision against Nolan Hendrix.
• William Pierce (215) pinned Tyrese Thurmon (2:37).
• Jayden Moffett (285) with a 9-3 decision against Mac Ruoff.
Washington wrestles this weekend at the Raytown South Invitational.
