The Ft. Zumwalt South basketball Lady Bulldogs got past Washington Friday to complete an unbeaten league schedule.
Zumwalt South (16-6, 10-0) takes the GAC Central crown this season after wrapping league play with a 49-37 win over the Lady Jays (12-11, 5-3) at Blue Jay Gym on senior night.
The Lady Bulldogs opened up a 14-4 lead after one quarter and went into halftime with a 25-15 lead.
Zumwalt South ended the third quarter ahead, 39-26.
“Zumwalt South has been at the top of the GAC Central for the past five years,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “They are always a tough opponent. I feel like our kids played really hard from start to finish. As coaches, we were really proud of their effort.”
Elizabeth Reed posted 13 points to lead the Lady Jays, adding four rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Ingrid Figas recorded 11 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Kendall Nix finished with eight points, four rebounds, three blocks and one assist.
Sydney Harbath netted three points and grabbed two rebounds.
Emma Briggs rounded out the scoring with two points, adding four rebounds.
Abi Waters led the team in rebounds with seven. She made three steals and two assists.
Cierra Murrell grabbed one rebound.
Kelsee Crego made a steal.
Figas, Waters, Crego and Payton Voss are the team’s seniors.
“For most of our season, it’s been next player up,” Light said. “Our kids have answered that call. Playing without one, then two and then three starters has been a real challenge for us, but we have answered the bell.”
Mariah Dallas scored 18 points for Zumwalt South. She was joined in double figures by teammates Bryn Pawlik (12 points) and Lexi Williams-Harris (11).
Lily Haire scored six points for the Lady Bulldogs and Calena Ingram rounded out the scoresheet with two.
Washington played at Rockwood Summit Monday afternoon in the makeup for the consolation game of the Union Tournament. The Lady Jays host Wentzville Liberty Tuesday at 7 p.m. and go to Francis Howell North Thursday in the regular season finale at 5:30 p.m.