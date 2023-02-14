The night before they were to meet in the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Tournament third-place game, the Lady Jays and Lady Bulldogs had an unsettled matter to settle in conference play.
Ft. Zumwalt South (15-6) won on its home floor, 54-41, improving to 6-2 in the GAC Central. Washington (12-8) dropped to 4-3 in league play, leaving both teams looking up at Ft. Zumwalt East (7-1) in the conference standings.
Washington won the first meeting with Ft. Zumwalt South, 48-41, at Blue Jay Gym Dec. 20.
“They’re a good team, a well-prepared team and we just caught them at the wrong time,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said of Friday’s outing. “We had a very tough first quarter. Mariah Dallas, we knew would be tough to stop.”
Zumwalt South led after one quarter, 18-8, and took a 30-17 lead into halftime. The Lady Jays trailed by as much as 18 points in the second quarter.
The score stood at 41-30 through three periods.
“I was proud of how we battled back, but just didn’t like how we got in such a deep hole to start the game,” Meyer said.
Cierra Murrell led the Lady Jays with 17 points.
“Cierra had an outstanding game,” Meyer said. “She kept us in it the whole time. She was scoring around the rim and was pretty much our whole offense.”
Elizabeth Reed contributed eight points and Olivia Reed scored seven.
Gabby Lindemann added four points, Kendall Nix three and Emily McCormack two.
Dallas paced Zumwalt South with 21 points and 18 rebounds, adding four assists and three steals to her double-double performance.
Other scorers for the Lady Bulldogs included Bridget Herweck (10 points), Bryn Pawlik (nine), Avelina McKinzie (eight), Allison Gaddy (five) and Kylie Hart (one).
After the Lady Bulldogs evened the score Friday, Zumwalt South also won the rubber match Saturday, 46-29, for third place at Borgia’s tournament.
The Lady Jays hosted Borgia Monday and remain home to play Zumwalt East Tuesday at 7 p.m.