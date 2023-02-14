The night before they were to meet in the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Tournament third-place game, the Lady Jays and Lady Bulldogs had an unsettled matter to settle in conference play.

Ft. Zumwalt South (15-6) won on its home floor, 54-41, improving to 6-2 in the GAC Central. Washington (12-8) dropped to 4-3 in league play, leaving both teams looking up at Ft. Zumwalt East (7-1) in the conference standings.