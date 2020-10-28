Nobody could match the Bulldogs in GAC Central soccer.
Ft. Zumwalt South (16-3, 10-0) completed a conference sweep Tuesday, winning at home against Washington (9-11, 2-7), 3-0.
“After a tight game the first match, we felt this was a chance to get an upset win against a top team in the state,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “We played the entire night very competitively and with good organization on the defensive side of the ball. All in all, I was happy with the effort and tempo of our gameplay.”
Washington was not at full strength with multiple starters out of action.
“Missing two-three starters again that night may have made quite a difference, but that’s just the way this season has been going,” Schriewer said.
Caden Robertson recorded 13 saves in the Washington net.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the first half and once in the second while shutting out the Blue Jays.
“We had chances as Timmy Boehlein and Cole Click were looking dynamic in our attack, but weren’t able to convert,” Schriewer said.
Karson Gibbs, the scoring leader in the St. Louis area, had a hand in all three scores with two goals and one assist.
Ryan Harvatin scored the other goal.
Ryley Gibbs and Jack Jellinek were credited with assists.
Zumwalt South goalkeeper Luke Dillon recorded two saves.
Washington hosted Pacific Wednesday and closes out league play Tuesday on the road at Francis Howell North at 6 p.m.