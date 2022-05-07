The defending Class 3 state champions in girls soccer are once again champions of the Gateway Athletic Conference Central.
Ft. Zumwalt South (18-1, 10-0) completed a sweep of the conference Tuesday with a 6-1 home win against Washington (7-9, 3-6).
The Lady Jays improved upon their previous encounter with the state champions, an 8-0 drubbing at Scanlan Stadium April 12.
Abi Waters struck for a first-half score on an assist from Maci Rohlfing.
However, Zumwalt South carried a 3-1 advantage into the intermission.
Nora Mendoza and Brianna Hellmann Sainz split time evenly in the net for the Lady Jays.
Both recorded three saves and allowed three goals in 40 minutes of action.
Audrey Smith led Zumwalt South with a hat trick.
Mia Brown, Abby Hacker and Lily Haire scored one time each.
Ashley Miller was credited with three assists.
Brooke Cattoor notched two assists.
Amanda Olivas made one assist.
Washington hosted Sullivan Wednesday in a makeup date and concluded conference play Thursday against Ft. Zumwalt North.
The Lady Jays are next in action Friday, at home against Union at 6:45 p.m.