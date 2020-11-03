Washington swimmers won five races Tuesday, but ultimately fell to Ft. Zumwalt South in a dual meet at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Zumwalt South had a full lineup card with three entries in every race while Washington entered one team in each relay and either one or two individuals in the other races as Zumwalt South outpointed the Blue Jays, 112-62.
Washington had the winning teams in both the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
In the medley relay, Todd Bobo, Gavin Poole, Mason Kauffeld and Zane Johnson took first place in 1:56.59.
The team of A. Brinkmann (no indication whether it was Aaron or Aidan), Johnson, Poole and Kauffeld won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.25.
Kauffeld was an individual winner in both the 200 individual medley (2:02.88) and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.45).
Bobo aced the 100 backstroke in 1:08.38.
Poole was a second-place finisher in the 200 individual medley in 2:40.39.
Johnson finished second in the 50 freestyle in 27.06.
Bobo earned second place in the 100 freestyle in 56.47.
The relay team of A. Brinkmann, Jack Courtney, Bobo and Johnson placed third in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:43.7.
Courtney finished third in the 500 freestyle in 7:07.63.
Fourth-place finishers included:
• Brinkmann in the 200 freestyle (2:35.51) and 50 freestyle (28.64);
• Donovan McKenize in the 100 butterfly (1:38.2); and
• Sean Barry in the 500 freestyle (7:26.45).
Barry was fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:35.69), A. Brinkmann fifth in the 100 freestyle (1:09.34) and Courtney fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:30.59).
The meet ended the dual schedule for the season. The Blue Jays next swim Monday and Wednesday at the GAC Championships. Monday’s preliminary races are scheduled to start at 4 p.m.