Ft. Zumwalt North captured the season boys basketball series over Washington.
Washington (11-13, 3-6) fell Friday to Ft. Zumwalt North (10-14, 7-3) for the second time in league play this season, losing on the road in O’Fallon, 76-63.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 69F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 9:51 am
Ft. Zumwalt North captured the season boys basketball series over Washington.
Washington (11-13, 3-6) fell Friday to Ft. Zumwalt North (10-14, 7-3) for the second time in league play this season, losing on the road in O’Fallon, 76-63.
This was the rubber match of the season between the two teams after Washington defeated the Panthers in November at St. Francis Borgia’s annual Turkey Tournament, 60-56, and Zumwalt North evened the score Dec. 9 with a 57-45 league win at Blue Jay Gym.
The win locks Ft. Zumwalt North into second place in the GAC Central standings for the season behind only Ft. Zumwalt South (19-5, 9-1).
Zumwalt North built a 21-16 lead in the first quarter, remaining ahead, 38-28 at halftime and 54-49 after three quarters.
Washington’s statistics from the contest were not available at print deadline.
Kobe Anderson led Zumwalt North with 26 points, adding eight assists, six rebounds and one steal.
Trent Menke posted 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Lynden Sanders was the third Panther to finish in double digits with 13 points. He added four rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Other scorers included Bobby Edwards (eight points), Chase Ostmann (six), Murtaja Alkhaldi (three) and Chaun Robinson (two).
Washington concludes league play and the regular season Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with a road game at Ft. Zumwalt East.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.