It was an unhappy 11 for the Washington football team in Week 4.
For the 11th consecutive meeting, Ft. Zumwalt North (3-1, 2-0) defeated the Blue Jays (1-3, 0-2), 35-32.
While Washington did not record the win, it was the team’s closest finish with the Panthers since Zumwalt North’s head-to-head win streak within the rivalry began in 2013.
The Panthers won last year’s meeting, 56-7. The Blue Jays last defeated Zumwalt North in 2012, 14-10.
Washington battled back from behind in the latest edition of the annual GAC Central rivalry after trailing 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, 21-10 at halftime and 35-17 after three periods.
The Blue Jays ended the game on a run of 15 unanswered points, but finished one possession shy of completing the comeback.
Washington, one of the more run-centric teams in the area, followed up on Mark Hensley’s sack for a safety to start the fourth quarter with two passing scores.
“Our kids fought extremely hard,” Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “We were able to make a few adjustments offensively to get Devon Deckelman loose on the perimeter after Landon Boston had hammered them between the tackles all night. We were also able to go to the air and make some big throws and catches.”
Special teams played a big factor for the Panthers with Brayden Miller returning two kicks (one kickoff and one punt) for touchdowns.
The Blue Jay defense locked up Zumwalt North in the final quarter.
“Our defense played great all night,” Heflin said. “We were able to mix up our looks and make some plays. We forced two turnovers and a safety in the second half. All three of those plays were big momentum-shifting plays.”
Statistics
Landon Boston toted the rock 35 times, gaining 261 yards and one touchdown. He also made a two-yard reception.
Deckelman ran for 112 yards on five carries and made one catch for a 23-yard score.
Evan Gaither ran seven times for 60 yards.
Aden Pecka grabbed two passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Nick Lucido caught one pass for five yards.
Ian Junkin completed four of six passes for 110 yards and two scores with one interception. He ran five times for a total loss of 10 yards.
Casey Olszowka was 1-1 passing for five yards. He ran twice for a net loss of four yards.
Trevor Buhr recorded eight tackles to lead the defensive unit.
Hensley made six tackles. His sack for the safety was the only Washington sack in the contest.
Hayden Burns and Kellen Schiermeier each notched six tackles.
Other tackle totals included Olszowka (four), Boston (two), Lucido (two), Mason Bennett (two), Dylan Borgmann (two), Brendan Rost (two), Dason Gould (two) and Ryan Kassebaum (one).
Deckelman was 4-4 in extra-point kicks to go with a successful 25-yard field goal.
Week 5
Week 5 is homecoming week for the Blue Jays against another GAC Central rival, Wentzville Liberty (2-2, 1-1).
The Eagles roll into the game on a two-game winning streak, having defeated North Point (1-3), 28-24, and Roosevelt with Carnahan (1-3), 63-8.
The teams share a common foe already this season in Holt (3-1), who defeated Liberty, 48-0, in Week 2 and Washington, 33-7, in Week 3.
The Blue Jays have won three straight meetings between the GAC Central’s two bird mascots. Washington topped the Eagles, 29-14, at Liberty last season.
The last two meetings at Scanlan Stadium, in 2019 and 2020, were both decided by just one score.
The game has added significance as both teams are in Class 5 District 4, and currently are even in point totals.
Liberty currently ranks fifth in the district with 28.58 points, the same score as Washington, which ranks sixth.
Timberland holds the top spot in Class 5 District 4 through four weeks. The Wolves are 4-0 and score 46.33 district points.
Capital City (3-1) sits in second place with 43.17 points followed closely by Holt (42.33) and Helias Catholic (3-1, 40.75).
The district is rounded out by Battle with Columbia Independent (1-3, 25.75).
Box Score
WAS - 0+10+7+15=32
FZN - 6+15+14+0=35
First Quarter
FZN - Connor O’Neal 10 run (kick failed), 5:14
Second Quarter
WAS - Evan Gaither 37 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:07
FZN - Brayden Miller 94 kick return (O’Neal run)), 4:51
FZN - DJ Jones 25 run (Noah Page kick), 1:28
WAS - Deckelman 25 field goal, 0:02.5
Third Quarter
FZN - Jones 52 run (Page kick), 6:58
FZN - Miller 50 punt return (Page kick), 4:33
Fourth Quarter
WAS - Mark Hensley safety, 9:38
WAS - Deckelman 23 pass from Ian Junkin (run failed), 7:17
WAS - Aden Pecka 73 pass from Junkin (Deckelman kick), 3:07