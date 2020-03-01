It was close enough to almost taste, but in the end a conference win eluded the basketball Lady Jays.
Washington (2-23, 0-10) concluded the regular season with a three-point loss on the road to the Gateway Athletic Conference Central champions, Ft. Zumwalt North (19-5, 9-1), 35-32.
“We were playing a Zumwalt North team that beat us 52-21 in early January,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “Our girls played one of their best games of the year.”
The Lady Jays held a 6-4 lead after one quarter and went into halftime ahead 18-14.
The game turned in the third quarter as Zumwalt North outscored Washington, 14-3, to take a 28-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Cierstyn Jacquin led the Lady Jays with 12 points, followed by 11 points from Paige Robinson.
Gabby Lindemann added eight points and Grace Landwehr scored one.
Washington begins the Class 4 District 4 Tournament Saturday at Westminster Christian Academy. The Lady Jays are the No. 7 seed and tip off against the No. 2 seed, Rockwood Summit (22-2), at 6 p.m.
Rockwood Summit has beaten Washington once, winning at the Borgia Tournament.