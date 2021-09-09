GAC Central play started off with a five-set thriller in Blue Jay Gym for the Lady Jays.
Unfortunately for Washington (0-2, 0-1), the result did not fall its way as Ft. Zumwalt East (1-1, 1-0) earned the win, 23-25, 25-21, 25-27, 11-25, 15-7.
Washington battled back from a pair of six-point deficits in the first two sets.
In the first match, the Lady Jays trailed 21-15 but scored 10 of the set’s final 12 points to take the early advantage.
In the second set, Ft. Zumwalt East again accumulated a six-point advantage, 16-10, but the Lady Jays came back to tie it at 18-18. This time, the Lady Lions were able to stave off the comeback and scored the next three points in a row on the way to a 25-21 set win, evening things up.
The Lady Lions then pulled away late after a back-and-forth start to the third set to win by eight points.
Washington played its best volleyball of the fourth set, dominating the Lady Lions by a 14-point margin to force a fifth match.
In the finale, Zumwalt East reeled off eight points in a row to turn a 3-2 lead into an 11-2 advantage. That nine-point spread proved insurmountable for the Lady Jays in the race to 15 points for the deciding victory.
Ella Kroeter was the Washington kills leader with 11, adding six digs, two blocks and one assist.
Jessie Tovo knocked down nine kills with 10 digs, two blocks, two assists and one ace.
Ingrid Figas made seven kills and three blocks. She also served an ace and made seven digs.
Alexis Barks posted six kills, four blocks and two digs.
Libero Sophie Nieder made 23 digs and three assists.
Taylor Hoelscher notched 19 assists, eight digs and five aces.
Abigail Gilliatt recorded 15 assists, six digs and three aces.
Gracie Meyer picked up 11 digs and one assist.
Jillian Huellinghoff contributed five digs, four kills, one block and one assist.
Chloe Holtmeyer finished with five kills.
Emma Briggs knocked down two kills and made one dig.
Washington remains home Wednesday to host Francis Howell Central in the next scheduled contest at 6 p.m.