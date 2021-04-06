Tuesday’s GAC Central girls soccer opener had a festive element, at least for Ft. Zumwalt East.
The host Lady Lions (2-2, 1-0) picked up a 3-2 victory over Washington (4-1, 0-1) behind a brace from sophomore Ashley Klaus, who also assisted on another goal.
“Last night was a game we can hopefully learn from,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “East has one girl that has just been a tear early in the season, and we let her score a goal two minutes into the game by not being focused on where she was at. We will have to be better with marking the other team’s best players if we want to give ourselves a chance to win games like this.”
Klaus previously had a four-goal outing against Lutheran St. Charles.
The score was 1-1 at halftime.
Avery Lanemann and Emma Vodnansky scored the two Lady Jay goals.
Grace Landwehr was credited with an assist.
“Overall, we dominated most of the game,” Fischer said. “We had 21 shots. 10-plus of those were on goal, but we were not focused enough to make it harder on their keeper. East had four shots on goal and scored on three of them. More focus from us, and we could have been on the other side of this win.”
Hailey Morgan scored the other goal for Zumwalt East.
Washington goalkeeper Ariel Pettis recorded five saves.
Julia Michner posted nine saves in the net for the Lady Lions.
“We moved some girls around to different positions last night to have some more speed in the back for us, and I felt like those kids played really well in those newer spots,” Fischer said. “If we learn from this game, it will be worth the loss later on down the road.”
Washington hosted Francis Howell North Thursday in another league matchup and then played at Union Middle School Friday against Francis Howell Central as part of the Union Champions Shootout.
Next on the schedule is a league match Monday at Wentzville Liberty starting at 6:30 p.m.