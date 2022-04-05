Two days after Washington gave Ft. Zumwalt East its first baseball loss of the season, the Lions returned the favor.
Zumwalt East (6-1, 1-1) evened the season series with the Blue Jays (4-5, 1-1), winning 3-1 on the Lions’ home field.
Washington previously topped Zumwalt East Tuesday at Dutzow Ball Park, 4-2.
In Thursday’s rematch, the Lions scored two runs in the first inning and added a third run in the bottom of the fourth.
Washington got its lone run in the top of the sixth.
Hanon Jarvis had the only Blue Jay hit of the contest.
Will Lingle and Gavin Matchell each drew a walk.
Logan Monzyk ran for Matchell and later scored on an error.
Grant Trentmann was the starter on the mound, tossing 5.1 innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks.
Trentmann notched five strikeouts.
“Trentmann threw well,” Head Coach Dane Gough said. “I’m very happy with his effort. The conditions weren’t great and we only had one hit.”
Matchell tossed 0.2 of an inning in relief, striking out one and giving up one hit and one walk.
Brendan Jackson was the winning pitcher for the Lions. In six innings, he allowed one unearned run on a walk and no hits, striking out eight.
Luke Aubuchon earned the save, striking out two and allowing one hit and one walk in one inning pitched.
Washington plays on the road again Friday, traveling to Parkway South for a 4:30 p.m. start.