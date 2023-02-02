Four Union girls wrestlers helped the Lady ’Cats place 12th in the team standings Saturday at the De Soto Lady Dragons Classic.
Lillie Zimmermann led Union, finishing second at the 110-pound weight class.
Gracie Straatmann (140) was third in her division while Destiny Vlcek (190) ended sixth. CJ Sullivan (125) was Union’s other wrestler and she did not place.
In the team standings, the Lady ’Cats scored 46 points to finish 12th of 22 teams (21 schools).
Windsor was immediately in front of Union with 51 points while De Soto and Pacific tied for 13th with 33 points apiece.
Marshfield was the team winner with 152 points while Sullivan was second at 90 and Sikeston grabbed third at 86 points.
Zimmermann opened with a 6-2 win over Addison Cupp of Festus in the semifinals, but had to medically forfeit the championship match to Potosi’s Allison Missey.
Straatmann won three of her four matches, starting with a 1:02 pin of Wentzville Liberty’s Maddy Kunn.
Dorie Richardson of Sullivan handed Straatmann her lone loss, a 3-1 decision.
Straatmann came back to pin North County’s Jayden Pendleton in 1:30 and Marshfield’s Camryn Elliott in 1:21 to claim third.
Vlcek went 2-2 in contested matches. Both losses came to the same wrestler, Pacific’s Marissa Johnson.
Johnson pinned Vlcek in the opener in 3:13.
Vlcek pinned Sullivan’s Kenzy Mattingly in 3:55 and won a 7-6 decision over Park Hills Central’s Ella Mitchem.
In the fifth-place match, Johnson again pinned Vlcek in 0:40.
Sullivan went 1-2 in her matches, opening with a 1:48 pin of Park Hills Central’s Tessa Mosier.
In the next two matches, Sullivan lost by a technical fall, 18-3 in 3:15, to North County’s Memory Raker, and by a 1:39 pin to Lift for Life’s Mekhirah Broom.
