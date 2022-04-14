Led by Koen Zeltmann on the boys side, and Elizabeth Sinnott in girls events, the St. Francis Borgia Regional track Knights and Lady Knights competed Saturday in the All-Catholic Invitational at Chaminade College Prep.
“Our athletes competed hard against elite competition on Saturday at Chaminade,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Thiele said.
Competing against other Catholic schools from a two-state area, Zeltmann captured one first and two seconds.
He won the 110-meter hurdles while finishing second in the 300-meter hurdles and in the javelin.
Sinnott was the javelin winner on the girls side.
“Both are looking to return to state and represent our school well this year,” Thiele said.
Borgia’s boys scored 41 points to place seventh among 11 schools. Chicago’s St. Ignatius College Prep won the title with 140 points. Helias was second at 118 with De Smet (104), Saint Louis University High (102) and Chaminade (63) rounding out the top five.
St. Mary’s also finished in front of Borgia with 63 points.
In the girls meet, Helias was the winner with 168 points. Cor Jesu Academy was second at 136 with Nerinx Hall (96), St. Ignatius (69) and St. Joseph’s Academy (50) rounding out the top five.
Borgia was 11th among 13 schools with 22 points.
Below are top-eight finishers for Borgia’s teams.
Boys
• Zeltmann won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.20, 0.05 of a second in front of Landon Hoelscher of Helias. Zeltmann also had the top time in the prelims at 16.28.
• Zeltmann ran to second in the 300-meter hurdles in 42.48. Angel Tirado of St. Ignatius nudged Zeltmann, with both running the same time.
• In the javelin, Zeltmann threw a top distance of 132-5 to finish second to St. Ignatius’ Mark Williams (136-5.75).
• Jordan Mohesky was fifth in the 100-meter dash finals in 12.14. He ran 11.73 in the prelims for the third-fastest time.
• Jack Guehne ended fifth in the discus with a throw of 106-7.5 feet.
• Harry Mitchell improved two spots to fifth in the 200-meter dash finals. He ran a time of 24.32 in the last race. Daniel Schumacher was eighth in the 200-meter dash at 25.28.
• Borgia’s 400-meter relay team placed eighth in 47.17.
Girls
• Sinnott’s winning throw in the javelin was 111-7.25, well beyond second-place finisher Mary Lorang of Helias (83-4.5).
• Leah Gildehaus and Alexis Harriman ended fourth and fifth, respectively, in the pole vault with top cleared heights of 6-11.75.
• Sinnott ended sixth in the discus with a best throw of 74-0.25.