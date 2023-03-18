A number of area youth wrestlers rose through their divisional ranks at the Missouri AAU State Tournament for its Blue and Girls divisions March 5 in St. Charles.
St. Clair Youth Wrestling, Pacific Wrestling and Union Junior Wildcat Wrestling all fielded teams at the tournament.
St. Clair’s Faith Lewis placed second in her division for the top area finish.
St. Clair’s Easton Thurman and Scarlett Hall each placed third in their divisions.
St. Clair’s Aurora Robins and Pacific’s Gunner Knott both finished fourth.
Union’s Benjamin Bradley and Roan Callahan and Pacific’s Samuel Osborn all placed fifth.
Brady Aten, Coleton Bova, Owen Burda, Jackson Cooper, Dakota Evans, Charlie Hill, Paul Hill, Gus Knott, Liam Lewis, Tyson Marrs, Hagar McElwain, Hudson McElwain and Joseph Turner all wrestled for Pacific.
Brandon Hall, Cameron Ochsenbine, Killian Robins and Trey Sigler competed for St. Clair.
William Bradley and Dalton Stalcup represented Union.