Union cruised to a fourth Four Rivers Conference baseball win Monday.
The Wildcats (11-7, 4-1) won handily on the road at St. James (5-8, 2-3), 14-0, behind Ardell Young’s no-hitter.
The Union bats made sure the game concluded a couple innings early, posting five runs in the first inning, four in the second and five in the fourth.
"Ardell Young was strong on the mound," Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. "We came out and did what we needed to. We had 10 hits on the night with five extra-base hits."
Young tossed all five innings of the shutout, striking out eight. He allowed two walks.
The Wildcats accomplished 10 hits in the game, the biggest of which was a two-run home run off the bat of Gavin Mabe in the top of the second.
Will Mentz, Connor Curnutte and Kasey Griffin each tripled.
Aaron Sterner and Conner Borgmann both doubled.
Cooper Bailey, Hayden Burke, Mentz and Borgmann all added a single.
Mentz, Borgmann and Burke each crossed the plate three times.
Curnutte scored twice. Bailey and Mabe both scored once.
Mabe and Griffin each drove in three runs.
Mentz collected two RBIs.
Braden Pracht, Borgmann and Sterner drove in one run apiece.
Borgmann drew two walks.
Curnutte, Burke and Mabe each walked once.
Mabe was hit by a pitch.
Mentz stole three bases.
Bailey took the extra 90 feet twice with a pair of steals.
Griffin, Sterner, Curnutte and Borgmann all stole once.
Union hosts the St. Louis Patriots Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
