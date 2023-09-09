Ardell Young scored all three goals Wednesday as the Union boys soccer Wildcats won for the first time this season.
Union (1-4) defeated rival Pacific in the Pacific Tournament, 3-1.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Ardell Young scored all three goals Wednesday as the Union boys soccer Wildcats won for the first time this season.
Union (1-4) defeated rival Pacific in the Pacific Tournament, 3-1.
Union lost its other games to Parkway West Tuesday, 4-1, and to Eureka Thursday, 9-1.
One bright point was the finishing of Young. He scored all five Union goals in the event.
Pacific
Trevor Starling assisted on two of Young’s three goals while Peyton Hall had one assist.
Sam Miller stopped four shots for the win.
Logan Hanna scored Pacific’s goal.
Union led the Indians at the half, 2-1, and Young’s third goal gave Union insurance.
“Not our best game tonight and credit to Union for playing with more urgency,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “Proud of our guys for battling back and making it a one-goal game. Had an opportunity to tie it up in the final minutes, but couldn’t convert.”
Parkway West
Union fell Tuesday to Parkway West (3-3), 4-1.
“We changed some things from a tactical standpoint that really helped us stay more organized,” Union Head Coach Brady Weinhold said. “Parkway West is a talented team with a lot of size, but our players came to play.”
Young scored Union’s goal with Ethan Sulschi assisting.
Miller stopped two shots in 40 minutes. Bret Hoeft played the other 40 minutes in net, allowing four goals and making five saves.
“We had about a 10-minute lapse where Parkway scored three times late in the second half,” Weinhold said. “Its really hard to come back from a three-goal deficit, but I am very proud of our effort in the second half. We had multiple opportunities to score and our backline did a great job defending in the second half. We hope to build on that momentum going into the rest of the week.”
Emilio Lugo scored three of the Parkway West goals while Cameron Spangler netted the other one.
Mitchell Seavey assisted on three goals and Max Ribble had one assist.
Carson House was in net for all 80 minutes, stopping three of four Union shots for the win.
Union fell Thursday to Eureka, 9-1. Young’s goal cut it to 2-1 in the first half, but the red and black Wildcats couldn’t crack the Eureka defense again.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.