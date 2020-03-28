When it comes to boys basketball, no team has been as successful as St. Francis Borgia Regional.
In the first 29 seasons of The Missourian All-Area basketball awards, 11 different Borgia players have won the player of the year award 14 times.
Head Coach Dave Neier has won the coach of the year award 11 times. The next-closest coach is at three.
The break in sports allowed enough time to research the complete history of the awards.
The Missourian All-Area teams were introduced in the winter of 1991 with the Four Rivers Conference teams (which included Washington) and Borgia being eligible for the votes. All 10 coaches participated that year along with The Missourian’s John Neier and Bill Battle and KLPW’s John Covington.
Borgia’s player of the year run started with a three-year span from 1993-94 to 1995-96.
Borgia’s players of the year were Ben Kandlbinder, Josh Hotz and Jason Reinberg.
Jim Schelich picked up the 1997-98 player of the year award.
Luke Meyer became the only player to date to win three in a row, doing so from 2001-02 through 2003-04.
Alex Moosmann was the player of the year for 2005-06 while Paul Eckerle was the player of the year in 2006-07.
Nathan Scheer was a back-to-back winner in 2008-09 and 2009-10.
He was followed by Ben Ruether in 2010-11 and Bryce Dolan in 2011-12.
Borgia’s most recent player of the year was Alex Movila in the 2016-17 season.
Neier has been consistent throughout the history of the award. He was the first winner of the coach of the year prize in 1990-91 and added awards in 1992-93 and 1993-94 to go along with state titles.
Neier was coach of the year in 2003-04 and 2005-06.
Borgia appeared in three state title games in a row and Neier was coach of the year in those seasons, 2008-09, 2009-10, and 2010-11.
Neier added 2012-13 and was coach of the year in back-to-back seasons of 2015-16 and 2016-17.
In player of the year voting, Sullivan is second in number of player of the year awards with six, including the first, and most recent (2019).
Jason Woodcock tied Union’s Bryon Severyn for player of the year status in 1990-91, the only time there has been a tie for the boys player of the year.
Other Sullivan winners have been Derek Dace (1992-93), Brian Rhodes (1999-2000), Nathan Whittaker (2004-05), Justin Biermann (2012-13) and Cody McKinney (2018-19).
Pacific is next with three awards between the VanLeer brothers. Cullen VanLeer was player of the year in 2013-14 and 2014-15. Cameron VanLeer won the top spot in 2017-18.
Washington, Union and New Haven have had two awards apiece.
Washington’s winners were Tim Brinker (1996-97) and Scott Suggs (2007-08). Union had Severyn in 1990-91 and Ethan Hughes in 2015-16.
New Haven’s players of the year have been Tim Scheer (1998-99) and John Viehland (2000-01).
St. Clair has had one player of the year, Jason White in 1991-92.
There have been four father-son combinations who have won the coach of the year and player of the year. Three times, including the last two seasons, it’s been done in the same year.
In 2013-14, Pacific’s Cullen VanLeer won the player of the year award. His father, John VanLeer, won the second of his three coach of the year awards that season.
Cameron VanLeer and John VanLeer won the top prizes in 2017-18, a season before Sullivan’s McKinneys, Cody and Dino, won in the same year.
The other combination was Borgia’s Nathan Scheer (2008-09 and 2009-10) as player of the year and Hermann’s Mike Scheer as coach of the year in 1995-96.
Two-time winners of the coach of the year award have been New Haven’s Ray Steinhoff (1997-98 and 2013-14), Owensville’s Pete Jett (2001-02 and 2002-03), Sullivan’s Chris Arand (1999-2000 and 2002-03) and Sullivan’s Dino McKinney (2016-17 and 2018-19).
Winning the award once have been Washington’s Dale Menke (1991-92), Owensville’s Paul Colton (1994-95), Scheer, Sullivan’s Kevin Garner (1996-97), Union’s Greg Dunigan (1998-99), Union’s Andy Herbst (2004-05), Owensville’s Greg Williams (2006-07), and St. Clair’s Bart Denbow (2007-08).