While some area high school teams haven’t ended the fall season yet, one already is getting started with the winter campaign.
Crosspoint Christian School hosted Wright City’s Liberty Christian School in a varsity basketball doubleheader Tuesday night in Villa Ridge.
In the girls game, Liberty Christian defeated Crosspoint, 90-12.
The visitors completed the sweep, winning the boys game, 70-50.
Boys Game
The visitors took a 17-10 lead after one quarter and were up at the half, 35-23.
In the third quarter Liberty Christian extended its lead to 54-29.
Crosspoint surged back in the final quarter, but the final margin still ended up 20 points, 70-50.
Crosspoint Head Coach Scott Weldy saw positives in the game.
“I was very pleased with our performance,” Weldy said. “We knew from the get-go that Liberty was going to be intense and tough to handle. But, I think we did a lot of good things in the game that will carry us through this season.”
Crosspoint outrebounded Liberty Christian, 40-36, and that was one of Crosspoint’s bright spots.
“We have started seeing some change in aggressive mindsets, and that showed in how we were close in rebounding,” Weldy said. “We have usually let Liberty rebound at will, but last night we did well holding our own.”
Four Liberty Christian players reached double digits in scoring. Cole Christian led the way with 24 points. Josh Dames netted 21 points while Zack Dames had 11 points, and Caleb Schneider was next with 10.
TJ Coovert and Brayden Wilmsmeyer each scored two points.
Wilmsmeyer gathered nine rebounds with four steals.
Josh Dames had nine rebounds, one steal and a blocked shot.
Christian pulled down seven rebounds with seven assists and five steals.
Zack Dames had six rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Schneider ended with three rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Coovert had one rebound.
Seth Aholt led Crosspoint with 24 points and added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. He knocked down four of Crosspoint’s seven three-point shots.
Clayton Young was next with 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals. He hit a pair of three-point baskets.
Clark Kent ended with a double-double, scoring 10 points with 14 rebounds. He also had four assists and three steals.
Boone Sanders scored five points with eight rebounds and two steals.
Others who played, but did not score, were Grant Mehrhoff (one rebound and one steal), Silas Ernst (one rebound) and Jace Stroup.
“We were short some players, and only playing with six players can get rough, but our guys really put forth a good effort,” Weldy said. “I am really excited to see how this season plays out.”
Weldy said the team needs to get better after the half.
“One thing we will need to do a little better on is the third quarter,” Weldy said. “That has been a historically bad quarter for us and losing that quarter 19-6 doesn’t help our cause.”
Girls Game
In the first varsity game, Liberty Christian jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. It was 23-0 after one quarter and 54-4 at the half.
Liberty Christian led after three quarters, 77-10.
Andrea Mueller led all scorers with 25 points. She was one of four Liberty Christian players to reach double digits for the game.
Adison Roden netted 21 points, Anna Meyer scored 10 points and Gracie Foran chipped in with 10 points.
Other scorers for the visitors were Ava Queen and Alli Meyer with six points apiece, Annabeth Colbert and Sophie Mueller with four points each, and Lauren Moss with two points.
Foran led the team in rebounds with six. Kylee Ball and Queen each had four. Sophie Mueller and Meyer had four rebounds apiece. Colbert and Andrea Mueller each had three rebounds. Meyer and Roden added two rebounds apiece.
Meyer, Mueller and Colbert each had five assists. Ball was next with three. Sophie Mueller, Foran, Moss and Meyer each had two. Roden and Jubilee Nowland added one assist apiece.
Meyer had five steals. Sophie Mueller, Moss, Roden and Andrea Mueller each ended with three. Colbert had two while Ball, Foran and Nowland had one steal apiece.
Moss blocked a shot.
Crosspoint was paced by Jordan Sheppard, who had eight points, six rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.
Dominique Murray scored the other four Crosspoint points. She also had one steal.
Neveah Huff pulled down three rebounds and had one assist.
Lia Cobb had one assist, one steal and one blocked shot.