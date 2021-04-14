Wright City brought the bats Tuesday in a baseball game at New Haven.
The Wildcats beat the Shamrocks, 18-2, in six innings.
New Haven dropped to 3-3 on the season while Wright City improved to 2-3-2.
Wright City opened scoring with a run in the top of the first and made it 6-0 in the second.
New Haven scored its two runs in the bottom of the second.
Wright City added three runs in the fourth, eight in the fifth and one in the sixth.
New Haven logged six hits in the game. Mitchell Meyer doubled. Jacob Engelbrecht, Luke Strubberg, August Panhorst, William Hellmann and Emmett Panhorst each singled.
Owen Borcherding and Matthew Otten scored the runs. Emmett Panhorst drove in both.
August Panhorst took the loss, going two innings while allowing six runs on three hits and four walks. He struck out one.
Charlie Roth pitched three innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on four hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Otten pitched the final inning, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks.
Hayden Kendall and Logan Kellner each had three hits for Wright City.
Kyle Johnson crossed the plate four times for Wright City.
Christopher Russell, Samuel Unterreiner and Logan McCartney pitched for the Wildcats.
During the first part of the season, the Shamrocks have been hitting the ball hard with five players at or above .400.
August Panhorst has 12 hits, including a double while hitting .571. He has scored four times and driven in 12 runs.
Engelbrecht (.500), Roth (.455), Meyer (.450) and Hellmann (.400) are other top batters.
New Haven’s wins have come over Wellsville, Community R-6 and Belle. Losses have been to Linn, St. James and Wright City.
New Haven has scored at least 13 runs in three of its games. It’s been held to three or fewer in the last three contests.