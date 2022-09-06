Wright City’s softball Lady Wildcats notched their first victory of the season Tuesday.
In a game relocated to Wright City from St. Clair due to field conditions resulting from Monday’s inclement weather, the improvised hosts rapped out 10 hits on the way to a 15-0 shutout win over the Lady Bulldogs (0-4).
Wright City improved to 1-2 on the season behind a two-hit shutout by pitcher Emma Thomas.
Thomas notched three strikeouts and issued no walks in the four-inning affair.
St. Clair’s hits were a pair of singles by Alexis Murray and Cylee Schatzler.
Schatzler pitched one inning in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs, allowing eight runs (four earned) on three hits with one strikeout.
Lindsay Simpson tossed two innings for St. Clair, allowing nine runs (five earned) on seven hits and four walks. Simpson recorded one strikeout.
St. Clair traveled to Herculaneum Thursday and is scheduled to open Four Rivers Conference play at home Tuesday against Union at 4:30 p.m.