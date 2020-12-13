Traveling to De Soto Wednesday proved to be beneficial for the Union wrestling program.
Union’s boys swept both De Soto and St. Charles while the Union girls beat De Soto and lost to St. Charles.
In boys results, Union defeated St. Charles, 38-15, and beat De Soto, 41-18.
“Our boys wrestled great,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “We only lost two contested matches in both of the varsity duals combined.”
Union’s girls split matches, beating De Soto, 30-24, but losing to St. Charles, 27-12.
“The girls wrestled a tough St. Charles team and lost, 27-12, but bounced back and beat De Soto, 30-24,” Cranmer said.
“We had a lot of close matches that we just found ways to win,” Cranmer said. “I have been really impressed with my team’s perseverance this season. It is going to be difficult for everyone, not only our school, but we have found a way to stay positive and kids have really stepped up. I have been pleasantly surprised by the level of skill and effort coming in from most of our freshmen this year and the work ethic in the practice room has been great so far.”
Boys
Sam Inman (126) won both matches by technical falls. He beat David Thorne of St. Charles, 16-0, and Damon Khoury of De Soto, 15-0.
Nick D’Onofrio (145) pinned De Soto’s Avery Goode in 0:35 and St. Charles’ Brody Diener (time not given).
“Nick D’Onofrio has really impressed me this year,” Cranmer said. “He is a freshman who was playing football, so he has only been practicing with wrestling for less than two weeks, but really has a high level of skill and great aggressive attitude when he wrestles. He is currently filling in on varsity at 145 but has been wrestling great and pinning all of his opponents.”
Bowen Ward (152) pinned De Soto’s Jacob Harris in 1:39 and won a 13-11 decision over St. Charles’ Logan Underwood.
Seth Inman (160) won 16-10 over De Soto’s Asa Follard and pinned Byron Miller of St. Charles.
“Seth Inman had a great back and forth match against De Soto also,” Cranmer said. “Seth got out to a 5-0 lead and battled back and forth before getting a late reversal and near-fall to win by six points.”
Connor Johnson (182) pinned De Soto’s Malaki Farmer in 0:19 and St. Charles Josiah Wilcutt in 2:00.
Elias Neely (132) defeated De Soto’s Trenton Boynton in overtime, 13-11, and was unopposed against St. Charles.
Dominic Beine (120) was unopposed in both matches.
Chris McQueen (220) pinned De Soto’s Steven Hewitt in 0:43, but lost to St. Charles’ Thomas Palmer in a pin.
“He took a tough loss against St. Charles’ best wrestler who bumped up from 195 to get a match, but bounced back in his second match against De Soto and continued to find success with his first-period pin.”
Michael Alvarado (170) lost a 4-2 decision to St. Charles’ Kofi MBroh.
Girls
Gianna Schreck was Union’s standout wrestler. Competing at 159 pounds, Schreck pinned St. Charles’ Elizabeth Brooksher in 1:03 and De Soto’s Magdalena Francisco in 2:00.
“Gianna Schreck continues to impress with her level of improvement and toughness when she is on the mat,” Cranmer said. “She is a first-year wrestler who is a freshman, but wrestles with confidence and has a lot of natural athletic ability that has really helped her find success so far. She is now 7-1 on the season.”
Alexis Lopez (137) was unopposed in both matches.
Brianna Keiser (112) was unopposed against De Soto, but was pinned against St. Charles.
Makayla Regot (132) was unopposed against De Soto, but lost by a pin to St. Charles.
Gracie Straatmann (143) pinned De Soto’s Riley Coleman in 4:45, but was pinned against St. Charles.
Talyn St. Clair (235) lost against St. Charles by a decision and to De Soto by a pin.
Kylee Mobley (122) was pinned against St. Charles.
After hosting the Union Tournament Friday (girls) and Saturday (boys), the Wildcats and Lady ’Cats will host St. Clair and Owensville Dec. 16 starting at 6 p.m.