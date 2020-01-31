Making a switch turned out to be beneficial for the Union wrestling Wildcats.
Union’s boys took third in the St. Clair Classic Saturday, scoring 218.5 points.
Wentzville Liberty was the winner with 256 points while Palmyra placed second at 220.5 points.
Parkway West was fourth with 199 points and St. Clair rounded out the top five with 171 points.
A total of 13 schools competed in the boys tournament.
Union originally was scheduled to compete in the Eric Lewis Invitational, hosted by MICDS and SLUH, but switched last week to the St. Clair Tournament.
“Our administration would not allow us to travel to MICDS on Friday because of weather,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “Our girls were scheduled to go to St. Clair already so I contacted them and was able to get our boys team in their tournament also.”
Champions
Five Wildcats reached championship bouts with three winning.
Winning titles were Sam Inman (113), Gabe Hoekel (145), and Connor Ward (285).
Inman opened with a technical fall against Herculaneum’s Hunter Meyers, 17-0 in 3:42.
He then posted a 16-0 technical fall in 3:42 against Wright City’s Lance Glascock.
In the semifinals, Inman won by a 15-0 technical fall in 5:10 against Parkway West’s Arion Ivy.
Going for the title, Inman posted a 10-2 major decision against Wentzville Liberty’s Aidan Kelly.
“Sam Inman wrestled great at 113, capturing the title with some great matches,” Cranmer said. “His confidence is building and he is so tough on top it makes him so hard to beat when he can get a takedown.”
Hoekel won all five of his matches by pins.
“Gabe Hoekel wrestled outstanding at 145,” Cranmer said. “He was not seeded and won the tournament with five pins. He is really wrestling well with great motion and chaining his movement together.”
Hoekel pinned Principia’s Harrison Cook in 1:13 before pinning John Davenport Cortivo in 3:27.
In the quarterfinals, Hoekel pinned Vance Gross of Miller Career Academy in 1:26, and followed with a 5:38 pin of Palmyra’s Hayes Miller.
In the title bout, Hoekel pinned Wentzville Liberty’s Jessie Moore in 3:20.
Ward won all four of his matches by pins.
“Connor Ward also wrestled great, winning the 285-pound weight class with four pins,” Cranmer said. “He is starting to build confidence in his handfighting and leg attacks from neutral and it is really paying off for him.”
Ward pinned Wright City’s Riley Shive (2:00), Parkway West’s Jaydon Woodall (2:52), Wright City’s DeShon Johnson (3:08) and Woodall again (2:50) to win the title.
Runners’ Up
Placing second were Carter Sickmeier (138) and David Clark (220).
Sickmeier won his first three bouts by pins. He defeated Palmyra’s Grayson Stevens (1:12), Herculaneum’s Logan Petri (0:33) and Priory’s Lucas Blackwell (0:39).
Sickmeier won in the semifinals by a medical forfeit over St. James’ Cody Wilfong before losing a 12-0 major decision to St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox in the title bout.
Clark opened with a 0:38 pin of St. James’ Seth Keeney before pinning Normandy’s Jacorie MacLin in 0:52.
In the next round, Clark won a 6-1 overtime decision against Wentzville Liberty’s Matthew Craig.
In the semifinals, Clark pinned Parkway West’s Liam Elli in 1:07. Dalton Bingman of Priory won the title bout by a pin in 2:42.
Other Finishers
Dominic Beine (106) ended third, winning two pins to start. He pinned Teagan Kelly of St. James (1:23) and Reuben Goldschmidt of Priory (0:50).
Palmyra’s Kaden Crane then posted an 11-2 major decision against Beine before St. Clair’s Ryan Mook beat Beine by a 13-2 major decision.
In the third-place bout, Beine won a 14-4 major decision against Wentzville Liberty’s Raed Haque.
Jacob Nowak (160) was fourth, winning his first three matches.
Nowak opened with three pins over Jaydon Sharrow of Palmyra (0:24), Devin Hagan of Herculaneum (0:37) and Caleb Hooks of St. Clair (1:11).
Nowak lost the next two. Wentzville Liberty’s Wyatt Haynes pinned Nowak in 1:12 and Principia’s Jacob Warrick won a 14-4 major decision.
Bradley Scott (182) ended fourth, opening with a win. He pinned Priory’s Ethan Vernaci in 1:07.
In the next three, Scott was pinned by Parkway West’s Mason Redel (time not available), Wentzville Liberty’s Jackson Ward (0:58) and Palmrya’s Nolyn Richards (3:05).
Hunter Garrett (126) went 3-2 in the meet, placing fifth.
Garrett opened with pins over Parkway West’s Zach Schade (2:40) and Herculaneum’s Dalton Castens (5:28).
Wright City’s David Wright then pinned Garrett in 0:56 and Wentzville Liberty’s Zane McCulloch pinned Garrett in 5:15.
Garrett closed with a 2:23 pin of St. Clair’s Connor Sikes.
Bowen Ward (152) lost his first two matches before winning three times to place fifth.
Dalton Thompson of St. Clair won in 2:52 and James Griffin of Parkway West followed with a 1:23 win.
Ward won his next three matches. He took a forfeit from Principia’s Gabriel Dilley, a 5:33 pin over Herculaneum’s James Dixon, and a 9-7 overtime win against Wentzville Liberty’s Jackson Cox.
Elias Neely (132) was fifth, losing all four matches. He dropped a 17-1 technical fall to Luke Beveridge in 4:47. The others were by pins. Wentzville Liberty’s Dominik Bishop won in 1:00, Seth Banks of St. Clair won in 2:20 and James Ford of Wentzville Liberty won in 3:49.
Chris McQueen (220) ended fifth, winning his final three matches.
Priory’s Dalton Bingman pinned McQueen in 0:16 and Parkway West’s Liam Elli pinned McQueen in 1:13.
McQueen won his final three by pins, beating Wright City’s Kyle Hornecker (1:39), Normandy’s Jacorie MacLin (1:20) and St. James’ Seth Keeney (2:52).
Jim Talley (195) closed with sixth place. He won two of his five matches.
Wright City’s Derrick Taylor (1:35) and Wentzville Liberty’s Cole Wolfe (3:53) won in the first two matches.
Talley then pinned Priory’s Stephen McDaniel in 0:58 and Wentzville Liberty’s Geoffrey Hudson in 4:49.
Ian Hill of Parkway West pinned Talley in 1:02 in the fifth-place match.