Heading down Highway 47 Saturday, the Union wrestling Wildcats competed in the St. Clair Boys Wrestling Tournament, finishing fourth in the team standings.
Union had two weight class winners, Dominick Beine (113) and Bowen Ward (160).
In the team standings, Union scored 160 points to place behind winner Capital City (194), St. Clair (191) and Palmyra (162).
The Wildcats finished in front of eight other schools with Southern Boone placing fifth at 122.5 points.
Rounding out the top 10 were Parkway South (121), Eldon (102.5), St. James (98), Parkway West (88) and Parkway North (58.5).
Also competing were Wright City (48) and Herculaneum (40).
“We had a lot of good matches that we were able to compete in and get some valuable mat time,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “Experiencing those close matches, win or lose, is really beneficial for preparing for the postseason. Overall, I thought that the kids we had in the lineup competed well, there were some matches I think we could have won and didn’t but it is always a learning experience.”
Beine opened by pinning Parkway West’s Pranev Bangla in 0:48. He then posted a 6-1 decision over Josiah Griffith of Parkway South. In the third round, Beine pinned St. Clair’s Creek Hughes in 3:31.
Moving to the championship bracket, Beine pinned Audrin McElvain in 0:36.
In the title match, Beine edged Capital City’s Sterling Wheatley, 10-9.
“Dominick Beine had a great tournament,” said Cranmer. “He was able to wrestle down at 113 and got back on a winning track. He was winning in his finals match and got thrown to his back in the second period and was trailing by three in the third but gutted out a few takedowns and finished with a takedown to back points for the win.”
Ward won his first contested match over Capital City’s Jabbari Hubbard by a 14-7 decision. He then dropped a 3-0 decision to St. James’ Zach Achterberg.
In the championship bracket, Ward pinned St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders in 4:59.
In the title match, Ward met Achterberg again. This time, Ward prevailed, 3-0.
“Beau Ward lost to Achterberg in the pool, but they both won their semifinal matches in the bracket, so they wrestled again in the finals. Beau got a takedown in the first period then both wrestlers got their escape and he won, 3-2.”
Two more Wildcats, Gabriel Hoekel (145) and Wyatt Davis (152), finished second.
Hoekel cruised to the title bout with pins against Parkway West’s Devin Adams (0:55), Eldon’s Evan Birdno (0:31) and St. James’ Cody Wilfong (5:22).
In the title match, Hoekel met St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox and lost an 8-0 major decision.
Davis won all three of his contested bouts prior to the championship match. He won a 15-6 major decision over Parkway West’s Mason Jensen, a 15-8 decision over Herculaneumn’s Aaron Payne and a 1:59 pin of Capital City’s Ethyn Otto.
In the title bout, Southern Boone’s Austin Skaggs won a 9-2 decision over Davis.
Hunter Garrett (132) placed third.
Garrett opened with a 2:54 pin of Capital City’s Justin Sullens Jr. Cole Eppy of Southern Boone then won an 11-0 major decision over Garrett.
Garrett bounced back to pin St. James’ Ryan Spurgeon in 1:29. In the final round, St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock pinned Garrett in 2:32.
Union had three fourth-place finishers, Connor Johnson (182), Bradley Scott (195) and Chris McQueen (220).
Johnson won his first two matches by pins, beating St. Clair’s Chase Thacker in 0:48 and Parkway South’s Kyle Bopp in 0:32.
Two of his three losses came to Capital City’s Matthew Boyer. Johnson was pinned in 5:41 in the first match and lost a 9-4 decision in the second one.
Scott did the same as Johnson, winning his first two and losing the following three. He pinned Wright City’s Dominic Le Noir in 3:32 and St. James’ Jake Foust in 1:05.
Scott lost two of his next three to Palmyra’s Nolan Richards by pins in 2:18 and 3:02. St. Clair’s Mardariries Miles also pinned Scott in 0:31.
McQueen opened with pins over St. James’ Luca Giacolone in 0:43 and Wright City’s Kyle Horneker in 3:44. McQueen lost his next three by pins, losing to Herculaneum’s Shea Eberhardt in 3:20 in the third-place match.
Elias Neely (138) ended sixth, winning his first two matches before losing the final three. He pinned St. James’ Ty Yates in 3:50 and won a 9-6 decision over Parkway West’s Aaron DeBlasi.
In the final bout, St. Clair’s Bass Hughes pinned Neely in 5:51.
Michael Alvarado (170) was a seventh-place finisher. He lost his first three bouts before winning the final two. He pinned St. James’ Ryan Hadley in 3:04 and Herculaneumn’s Demian Light in 4:48.