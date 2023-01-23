Union’s boys wrestlers forged a split in a boys wrestling tri-meet in Sullivan Wednesday.
Union defeated St. Mary’s, 51-12, but fell to Sullivan, 55-24.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Union’s boys wrestlers forged a split in a boys wrestling tri-meet in Sullivan Wednesday.
Union defeated St. Mary’s, 51-12, but fell to Sullivan, 55-24.
“Our boys team is so young and inexperienced this year,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “I thought that they wrestled well overall, but we just made mistakes because they don’t have a lot of mat time.”
Cranmer feels his team is gaining important experience.
“Out of all the wrestlers we had in the boys lineup on Wednesday, only two wrestled in high school last year,” he said. “If this group sticks together they have some incredible potential in the next few years. Right now, they are just experiencing growing pains. I am proud of the way they work and how much they have improved this year and thankful for each one of them.”
In the meet with St. Mary’s, Union claimed four of the five contested matches.
Michael Alvarado (157) held on for a 2-0 decision over Kyan Clymer.
Trey Ladymon (165) pinned Remy Valenzuela in 2:18. Brody Sitze (175) followed with a 1:13 pin of Jamarion Taylor.
Travon St. Clair (215) finished with a 3:28 pin of Sam West.
Leo Niyonizigiye (132) of St. Mary’s pinned Kurl Conato in 2:32.
Union’s Logan Garrett (120), Brayden Major (126), Malachi Frazier (144), Louis Zimmermann (150) and Killian Cordia (285) won forfeits.
Myles Hawkins (106) of St. Mary’s also was unopposed.
Union split extra matches. Cayden Roesch (157) won by a pin, but Adam Briggs (120) was pinned.
Against Sullivan, there were eight contested matches with each side winning four.
Union’s winners were:
• Frazier (144) pinned Ian Neels in 1:48.
• Ladymon (165) pinned Wieland Schmuke in 4:34.
• Sitze (175) pinned Parker Montee in 1:22.
• Cordia (285) pinned Nolan Center in 1:24.
Sullivan’s winners were:
• Oliver Borton (120) won a 14-7 decision over Garrett.
• Sam Hecht (126) pinned Major in 1:50.
• Colton Brendel (157) pinned Alvarado in 2:53.
• Kane Strehl (190) earned a 12-4 major decision against St. Clair.
Sullivan won six matches by forfeit, earning 36 points from those. Winners were Camden Henderson (106), Carter Blankenship (113), Eli Peregoy (132), Dominic Ransom (138), Adam Peregoy (150) and Jeremiah Rodriguez (215).
Winners in extra matches were Sullivan’s Carsen Dudley and Union’s Alonzo Gregory and Roesch.
Union’s boys wrestle Saturday at the Pacific Tournament.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.