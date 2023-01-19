A fourth girls wrestling tournament championship was in the cards for the Washington Lady Jays Friday.
Washington captured the tournament title at Rockwood Summit’s annual Sherri Lance Invitational with 191 points.
The win adds to Washington collection this season, which also includes wins at Parkway South’s Chip Allison Patriot Classic, the Raytown South Invitational and the Gateway Athletic Conference Tournament.
Marquette was the runner-up Friday with 161 points. Northwest (158), Lafayette (151) and Lindbergh (95) rounded out the top five teams at Summit.
Union (50.5) ranked 10th and Pacific (28) 15th at the event.
Washington’s Nina Zimmermann (105 pounds) and Annelise Obermark (135) each won their weight classes at the event.
Lindsey Mueller (100) and Ava Griffey (120) both took second place.
Kendra Bliss (125), Bri James (140) and Loren Thurmon (170) each claimed their place on the podium by winning third.
Stella Secor (130), Kristin Sprung (145) and Maggie Ortmann (155) all placed fifth.
Zimmermann pinned all four foes, in order topping Lafayette’s Yasmin Hassan (1:38), Park Hills Central’s Allie England (2:38), Festus’ Sarah Gazaway (1:33) and Park Hills Central’s Addison Wells (1:04).
Obermark faced three opponents, pinning each. She defeated Webb City’s Kylie Jennings (3:36), Lafayette’s Layla Gardner (1:01) and Park Hills Central’s Addisyn Gasaway (3:15).
Mueller picked up two wins by pin, reaching the championship round by covering Lafayette’s Ashlee Dakin (2:56) in the semifinals. Festus’ Mya Hairson scored the pin in the final round in 1:00.
Griffey pinned each of her first three opponents, including semifinal foe Zoe Fisher of Pacific (5:42). In the finals, she fell to Jackson’s Mallorie Metzger (5:19).
Bliss posted a 2-1 record, bouncing back from a 9-7 semifinal loss to Lafayette’s Toby Goertz to pin Lindbergh’s Leila Hobson (0:55) for third.
James won two matches by pin before falling to Parkway West’s Lydia Brazier (5:11) in the semifinals. She took third place over Kirkwood’s Josie Hosea in a 2-1 decision.
Thurmon pinned each of her first two foes before a 2-0 decision setback against Lafayette’s Jayla Jones in the semifinals. Thurmon then pinned Oakville’s Aydan Squires (1:18) in the medal round.
Secor finished with a 3-1 record. She finished with a 13-0 major decision win over Lindbergh’s Kaylin Homfeld.
Sprung posted a 3-1 record, ending with a pin of Webster Groves’ Isabel Duvall (3:36) in the final round.
Ortmann also went 3-1, ending on a pin of Oakville’s Talia Reed (1:20) in the medal round.
Keira Soos (110) and CJ Trevino (190) both ended the tournament 0-2 for Washington.
The Lady Jays have a conference road tri-meet Wednesday at Ft. Zumwalt North. Wentzville Liberty is the other opponent. The meet is scheduled for 5 p.m.
