Starting the conference dual schedule did not change the winning ways for the wrestling Lady Jays.
Washington won its seventh dual of the season Wednesday on its home mats, defeating Ft. Zumwalt South in the Lady Jays’ first conference showdown of the season, 54-21.
The Lady Jays won nine of the 14 weight classes in the dual, scoring four pins and five forfeits.
“I thought our girls wrestled well,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “It was an improvement from last weekend, but definitely not where we need to be if we want to reach our goals. Right now the girls need to get used to people expecting us to win and that every team will bring their best to try and knock us off, so we need to be prepared to step up each and every night.”
Julia Donnelly (115 pounds) pinned Paige Tihen in 3:25.
Ava Griffey (120) pinned Ella Conley (0:56).
Annelise Obermark (140) scored the fastest fall of the night, pinning Addilynn Caimi in 49 seconds.
Maggie Ortmann (155) got Washington’s final pin, defeating Kendra Sadler (2:38).
Nina Zimmermann (105), Stella Secor (130), Kristin Sprung (145), Loren Thurmon (170) and Paytin Welsh (235) were all unopposed, tallying six team points apiece.
Neither team had a wrestler compete at 135.
Olivia Atkins got Ft. Zumwalt South on the scoreboard in the 100-pound match with a 2:52 pin of Lindsey Mueller.
Layla O’Conner (110) added six more for the visiting Lady Bulldogs by pinning Keira Soos (1:01).
Jena Gumahin (125) notched three team points for the visitors, edging past Kendra Bliss in the first sudden victory overtime period for a 12-11 decision.
Ava Mirth (190) concluded the Zumwalt South scoring with a pin of CJ Trevino (1:11).
Washington is wrestling Friday and Saturday at the Raytown South Invitational.