Lady Jays wrestlers scored themselves an early present for the holidays as Washington scored 162 points to outpace the all other teams for first place at the Raytown South Girls Holiday Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Washington earned first place in four weight classes and second in four more on the way to building a cushion of more than 50 points between themselves and team runner-up Belton, which scored 110.5.
Nina Zimmermann (105 pounds), Kendra Bliss (120), Annelise Obermark (135) and Shelby Whitacre (174) each won their divisions.
Julia Donnelly (110), Lindsay Sprung (125), Stella Secor (130) and Paytin Welsh (235) all placed second.
Loren Thurmon (194) placed third, as did Kristin Sprung, who wrestled unattached for the Lady Jays at 174 pounds.
Maggie Ortmann (149) finished fifth.
Zimmermann wrestled three matches at the tournament, winning all three by pin over Blue Springs South’s Hannah Knott (2:14), Belton’s Lilli Pratt (1:24) and Raytown’s Trista Cooper (2:38).
Bliss went 4-0 with four pins over Belton’s Kaitlyn DuBois twice (0:34 and 0:46), Odessa’s Payton Coe (0:36) and Blue Springs South’s Myka Fluty (0:57).
Obermark pinned all three opponents she faced in Raytown South’s Daisy Rocha-Gonzalez (1:32), Odessa’s Madyson White (0:57) and Belton’s Rylee Meredith (1:40).
Whitacre won both of her matches, pinning teammate Kristin Sprung (1:13) and Ruskin’s Anyah Harris (0:45).
Donnelly, posted a 1-1 record, suffering her first loss of the year by a 4-2 decision to Odessa’s Addison Kramme. She rebounded to pin Belton’s Jaden Williams (2:31).
Lindsay Sprung won her first four matches before being pinned by Belton’s Brionna Madden in the championship round. Her wins were against William Chrisman’s Elena Nuckolls (1:22), Winnetonka’s Bella Murphy (1:05), Blue Springs South’s Maddy Tally (forfeit) and Winnentonka’s Lydia Onama (2:56).
Secor pinned her first three opponents — Belton’s Georgia Meakins (2:55), Winnetonka’s Bailey Sontag (0:44) and William Chrisman’s Maya Saldivar (1:36). In the championship round, she was pinned by Capital City’s Jacinda Espinosa.
Welsh finished 3-1 with the loss by pin to William Chrisman’s Kiara Boldridge. She pinned Van Horn’s Alyssa Harman in 24 seconds and Ruskin’s Egypt Nelson in 1:16, and won by injury default over Belton’s Jada Meredith.
Thurmon won three of her five matches, ending with a win by pin in 43 seconds over William Chrisman’s Haley Breedlove for third place.
Ortmann went 3-2, winning each of her final three matches by pin. In the fifth-place match, she defeated William Chrisman’s Makayla Walters in 1:20.
Kristin Sprung did not record a win in her two matches against Whitacre and Harris.
The Lady Jays next wrestle Dec. 29 and 30 at Battle’s Wonder Woman Tournament in Columbia.