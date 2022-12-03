Union’s wrestling Lady ’Cats defended home turf Tuesday, taking wins over Ladue and Parkway West in a home tri-meet.
“The varsity girls did well,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “They won both of their duals and had some good matches that were a good early season test for them. We have our goals set high this year with the girls team and expect to be competing for conference and district titles with the lineup we have.”
The Lady ’Cats won 42-12 over Ladue and 42-9 over Parkway West.
In the other match, Parkway West defeated Ladue, 30-12.
Against Ladue, there was one contested match. Ladue’s Scarlette Maier pinned Union’s Ashley Wright in the 155-pound weight class in 0:55.
Union’s forfeit winners were Hannah Williams (100 pounds), Josey Alfermann (105), Brianna Keiser (115), Lillie Zimmermann (120), Ella Woodside-Purschke (140), Gracie Straatmann (145) and Destiny Vlcek (190).
Ladue’s Claire Kienstra (170) also was unopposed.
In the Parkway West meet, there were five contested bouts. Union won four of them.
Alfermann (105) pinned Parkway West’s Brooke Eddy in 2:53.
“Josey Alfermann moved to 5-0 with a pin against Parkway West,” Cranmer said. “She won both the Owensville and Wright City tournaments this year already. She has shown a lot of maturity on the mat this year and has come back and won some matches after being on her back that she would not have won in years past.”
Zimmermann (120) pinned Parkway West’s Molly Masalskis in 1:27.
“Lillie Zimmermann started her season 2-0 after her pin against Parkway West,” Cranmer said. “She isn’t flashy, but gets the job done. She is a hard worker in the room and captain of our girls team this year again.”
Parkway West’s Lydia Brazier (140) prevailed over Woodside-Purschke in Sudden Victory 1, 7-5.
Wright (155) made it a split for the night with a 1:47 pin of Parkway West’s Lucille Moore.
Vlcek pinned Parkway West’s Alyssa Morelli in 0:53.
Union’s unopposed wrestlers were Williams (100), Alfermann (105), Keiser (115) and Straatmann (145).
Parkway West’s Lily Whittenburg (130) had no opposition.
Union returns to action Friday in the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.