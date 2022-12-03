Union’s wrestling Lady ’Cats defended home turf Tuesday, taking wins over Ladue and Parkway West in a home tri-meet.

“The varsity girls did well,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “They won both of their duals and had some good matches that were a good early season test for them. We have our goals set high this year with the girls team and expect to be competing for conference and district titles with the lineup we have.”