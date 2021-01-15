Taking seven wrestlers to Saturday’s St. Clair Girls Tournament, the Union Lady ’Cats finished sixth with 106 points.
St. Clair won the team title with 219 points while Parkway South (141), De Soto (132), Eldon (125) and Sullivan (110) also finished in front of Union.
Trailing Union were Parkway West (78), Palmyra (68), Wentzville Liberty (52), Wright City (37), Kirksville (36.5), Kirkwood (31) and Herculaneum (20).
While Union didn’t have any weight class winners, as had happened in Friday’s Wright City Tournament, it did have one second-place finisher.
Talyn St. Clair (235) led the Lady ’Cats in the meet with a runner-up finish.
St. Clair wrestled twice, pinning Parkway South’s Caydence Damier in 0:44, but losing to Eldon’s Sydney Searcey in 1:07.
Gianna Schreck (159) and Jaiden Powell (174) both finished third.
Schreck won once, pinning Sullivan’s Destiny Martinez. She lost her other two bouts by medical forfeit.
Powell pinned St. Clair’s Liberty McKenzie (2:18) and Sullivan’s Jaiden Hodges (1:14) before losing to De Soto’s Jaycee Foeller (1:56 pin) and Parkway West’s Emma Carter (9-4 decision).
Alexis Lopez (137) ended fourth, losing all three of her matches by pins. She lost to Sullivan’s Maria Schatzl (1:44), Parkway West’s Paige Wehrmeister (0:23) and St. Clair’s Kaitlyn Janson (0:18).
Lillie Zimmermann (117) and Grace Straatmann (132) both placed fifth.
Zimmermann won her final three bouts. She pinned Sullivan’s Cassandra Pritchett (0:30), Eldon’s Vivian Webster (0:56) and St. Clair’s Lili Vernon (1:00).
Losses were to Parkway South’s Nadia Middendorf (0:36 pin) and De Soto’s Isabella Hartwell (3:38 decision).
Straatmann pinned St. Clair’s Bonnie Kavanagh twice (4:54 and 2:57).
She was pinned by Eldon’s Anmarie Dillon (3:12) and St. Clair’s Makayla Johnson (1:36).
Kylee Mobley (122) ended sixth, losing all five of her matches by pins. She lost to Wentzville Liberty’s Lillia Clay (1:20), St. Clair’s Emma Davis (0:33), Palmyra’s Dyona Mundy (1:01), Parkway South’s Kadance Coffin (0:55) and Kirksville’s Lauryn Nelson (0:42).