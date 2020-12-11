Nobody could match the depth of the Lady Bulldogs to start the girls wrestling season.
St. Clair opened with three dual wins Friday in a quad meet at Parkway South. The Lady Bulldogs blanked the host school, 60-0, and also won 57-12 over Rockwood Summit and 54-12 against Parkway West.
On the boys side, St. Clair was 2-1 in duals Saturday at the same location.
“We saw some great attitude and competitiveness on the mat both days of the tournament,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Of course we also see many things we need to improve on.”
Nine of St. Clair’s 11 girls wrestlers went 3-0 in the duals.
Summer Fangers (107 pounds) pinned Rockwood Summit’s Darya Weintz and won twice by forfeit.
Taylor Johnson (112) pinned Tiana Paul of Parkway South and won two forfeits.
Lil Vernon (117) took an 11-9 decision against Rockwood Summit’s Claire Perks and received two wins by forfeit.
Emma Davis (122) pinned Rockwood Summit’s Clare Doering and edged Parkway South’s Kadence Coffin in a 7-6 decision. She also won once by forfeit.
Makayla Johnson (132) won an 8-7 decision against Parkway South’s Janiah Jones and won twice by forfeit.
Elexis Wohlgemuth wrestled at both 151 and 159. At 151, she pinned Parkway South’s Ilaria Quezada and won by forfeit against Parkway West. In the Summit dual, she moved up to 159 and pinned Jessica Miller.
Berlyn Wohlgemuth scored two pins at two different weights. At 195, she pinned Summit’s Sheri Owens. At 235, she pinned Parkway South’s Caydence Darnier. She won once by forfeit.
“A great moment was when Berlyn Wohlgemuth won her bout versus a Parkway South opponent by fall in just 15 seconds,” Hughes said.
Bonnie Kavanaugh (127) and Hannah Thacker (137) were unopposed in all three matches.
Kaitlyn Janson went 2-1 for the Lady Bulldogs. She won by forfeit at 143 pounds against Parkway South. She moved up to 151 against Rockwood Summit and pinned Brooke Sobocinski.
Liberty McKenzie (174) was 1-2 for St. Clair with a win by forfeit against Parkway South.
The Lady Bulldogs next take to the mats this weekend at the Union Tournament.