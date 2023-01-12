Two wrestling Lady Bulldogs claimed the top of the dog pile Saturday at Lafayette’s Fred Ross Invitational.
St. Clair picked up 183 team points, paced by individual weight class champions Janessa Avila (105 pounds) and Peyton Dunn (140), as the team finished second overall.
“We are so pleased with how high we are finishing in these tournaments with an enrollment of just around 500, I think,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “We finished ahead of all the schools in the St. Louis area and trailed only Lebanon, one of the bigger class schools and the defending state champions.”
Lebanon, the 2021-22 girls wrestling state champions, carried off the top team trophy with 230 points.
Following St. Clair in the top five were Nixa (180 points), Marquette (163) and Lafayette (152). A total of 26 varsity teams competed in the girls tournament.
Lebanon, with a reported enrollment of 1,096, will compete in Class 2 this season, the first of which MSHSAA has divided girls wrestling into two classes. Previously, there was one class.
Avila won all four of her matches Saturday, pinning Marquette’s Ryah Wurman (3:01), Lebanon’s Lillian Cottongim (5:17) and Lafayette’s Yasmin Hassan (0:43). She also earned a 7-4 decision victory over Nixa’s Ava Hansen.
Dunn was 3-0 with three pins against Marquette’s Kaylee Luker (1:06), Nixa’s Megan King (3:17) and McCluer North’s A’nya Bernard (1:24).
Raeleigh DeClue (110) placed third.
Molly Brown (155) ranked fourth.
Jossie Hopkins (135) and Hannah Thacker (145) each ended fifth.
Lilly Verrett (120), Lindsay Rampani (125) and Kaitlynn Van De Wile (170) all placed sixth.
Audrey DeClue (130), Harlie Humphrey (70) and Liberty McKenzie (190) each finished in seventh place.
Cheyannah Rincon Campos (235) took 11th place.
Addyson Buckthorpe (115) and Kristian Steffey (125) each ended in 13th place.
Full results, including bracket standings, from the event were not available at print deadline.
St. Clair looks for league bragging rights Tuesday. The school hosts the Four Rivers Conference Tournament, which starts at 1:30 p.m.