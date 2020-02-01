Competing at home for the final time this season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestling Knights split two matches.
Borgia defeated Gateway Science Academy, 33-6, and fell to Bishop DuBourg, 32-18.
“It was a good night overall, one of our better performances as a team,” Borgia Head Coach Matt Posinski said. “It was a good effort by each individual wrestler. It was our senior night for Thaddeus Isgrigg.”
Isgrigg split his matches on the night. He won a 6-1 decision over Gateway’s Omar Palada and was pinned by Bishop DuBourg’s Steven Ludwig in 1:45.
“Isgrigg performed well on the night,” Posinski said. “We (coaches) were proud of his effort. He improved from Saturday and wrestled like he did in the first half of the season.”
Borgia won both of the contested matches in the Gateway Science Academy meet and took two of the five contested bouts against Bishop DuBourg.
Joseph Lause (113), Oliver Mace (152) and Nathan Boone (160) were undefeated on the night. Lause and Mace won forfeits over Gateway Science. Mace pinned Marlon Davis in 1:40.
Against DuBourg, Lause pinned Brandon Becton in 1:52 and Boone won by a 1:03 pin against Aidan Giles. Mace was unopposed.
“Boone was focused and really exploded tonight,” Posinski said. “He was able to capture the fall in the first period.”
Aine Callahan (120) and Brynner Frankenberg (170) both won once.
Callahan was unopposed against Gateway Science and lost an 18-17 decision to DuBourg’s Gregory Reynolds.
“Callahan fought a tough match but lost by one,” said Posinski. “She had a few opportunities to seize the win but ran out of time for a takedown. She has really progressed this season as a first-year wrestler.”
Frankenberg won by forfeit against Gateway Science and dropped a 15-0 technical fall to DuBourg’s Luke Enright.
Gateway Science’s only points came on a forfeit win by Trevor Bone (106).
DuBourg won three matches by forfeit with Edward Henneberry (182), Dominic Ruggeri (220) and Jacob Bader (285) winning unopposed.
Borgia’s tri-meet at Lutheran St. Charles Wednesday was called off.