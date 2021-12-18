Sending five wrestlers to the mats, St. Francis Borgia Regional placed 19th in the Union Boys Wrestling Tournament last Saturday.
Borgia scored 13 points. Including junior varsity teams, there were 21 squads in the tournament.
“We were down a few wrestlers due to sickness but competed as best we could,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said.
Marshfield was the winner with 254 points with Northwest claiming second at 240 points.
St. Clair was third with 172.5 points with Branson (168) and St. James (110.5) rounding out the top five.
Estiven Levin (152) was the only Borgia wrestler to win a contested bout. He opened with a 2:21 pin of Potosi’s Zackary Lyons.
Cody Wilfong of St. James then pinned Levin in 0:23. He was pinned by Northwest’s Shawn Jackson in 3:25 and lost by a 19-9 major decision to Fox’s Kevin Nguyen.
Adam Ashworth (126) lost both contested bouts. He was pinned by Windsor’s Duncan Gross in 0:33. Springfield Central’s Jalen Ndongi pinned Ashworth in 1:48.
Nate Clarkson (145) was pinned by Ste. Genevieve’s Evan Winters in 1:2,3 and Windsor’s Hayden Barker in 1:44.
Joseph Volmert (160) lost by pins to Webster Groves’ Max Knight in 0:12, and Branson’s Connor Candler in 1:50.
Will Clarkson (195) was pinned by Northwest’s Lucas Schmitt in 1:04, and St. Clair’s Zeke Bethel in 0:59.
“Estiven Levin was our highlight of the day with the only team win,” Hellebusch said. “However, I do feel like I am seeing improvement every time our kids step out on the mat. This will be a tough year fielding so many freshmen. They are taking some lumps, but as long as we keep growing we will have some really good wrestlers in the near future.”