Missouri Military Academy swept all three matches Wednesday to win the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys wrestling quad.
Tolton Catholic won two matches, and Borgia won once.
In boys wrestling action, Borgia:
• efeated Maplewood-Richmond Heights, 36-30.
• ost to MMA, 67-6.
• ost to Tolton Catholic, 60-18.
In the other dual meets, MMA beat Tolton, 42-38, and Maplewood-Richmond Heights, 60-18. Tolton Catholic won over Maplewood-Richmond Heights, 42-25.
In the match against Maplewood-Richmond Heights, there were four contested matches, and Borgia won three of them.
Borgia’s Braxtyn Frankenberg (145) pinned Ethan Floyd in 3:20. Estiven Levin (152) pinned Jackson Morris in 2:03. Hunter Smith (285) pinned Nathan Springer in 5:06.
Maplewood-Richmond Heights won one contested match. Maddox Keeter (138) pinned Borgia’s Kamper Brinkmann in 1:25.
Borgia’s forfeit winners were Adam Ashworth (126), Joseph Volmert (160) and Will Clarkson (195).
Maplewood-Richmond Heights’ unopposed wrestlers were Daishaun Wilbourn (113), Jarvis Means (120), Samuel Leach (132) and Anthony Braasch (182).
Against Tolton Catholic, the Trailblazers won four of the five contested bouts.
Borgia’s Smith (285) pinned Evan Tollenaar in 1:24.
Tolton’s winners were Elliot Kormeier (126) with a 0:30 pin of Ashworth, Justus Martin (138) with a 1:40 pin of Brinkmann, Frank Hazelrigg (145) with a 1:35 pin of Frankenberg and William Graves (160) with a 0:24 pin of Volmert.
Levin (152) and Clarkson (195) were unopposed for Borgia.
Tolton Catholic’s forfeit winners were Logan Petersheim (106), Michael Clapper (113), Frank Ruether (120), Roland Harrison (132), Derek York (182) and Dalton Becklenberg (220).
Against the Colonels, Borgia’s lone winner was Frankenberg (145), who pinned Malachi Austin in 1:08.
MMA won the other six contested matches and won an exhibition bout.
In the contested matches, MMA’s Tyler Harris-Avery (126) opened with a 3:41 pin of Ashworth.
Noah Cecil (138) pinned Brinkmann in 0:24. Brett Miles (152) won a 17-5 major decision over Levin.
Skyler Hineman (160) pinned Volmert in 0:45. Gabriel Ontiveros (195) needed 0:27 to pin Clarkson.
Telmen Nasanbat (285) ended the meet with an 8-2 decision over Smith.
MMA’s Lucas Sydlewski (120), Jack Stalnaker (170), Weselly Lauderdale (182) and Noah Johnson (220) were unopposed.
In the exhibition bout, MMA’s Bryson Powell (145) pinned Nate Clarkson in 7:37.