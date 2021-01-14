Paced by Joseph Lause, the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestling Knights finished seventh in the Park Hills Central Tournament Saturday.
Borgia scored 91.5 points to finish between Festus (143.5) and Cape Girardeau Central (86.5).
Blair Oaks won the title with 315.5 points with host Park Hills Central (245.5) and Sikeston (216.5) rounding out the top three.
Lause led Borgia’s five boys in the event, placing second in the 120-pound weight class.
Lause won all four contested bouts by first-minute pins prior to the title match.
He pinned New Madrid County Central’s Gavyn Colbert (0:33), Potosi’s Toby Walker (0:25) and Festus’ Carter Wallace (0:13).
In the championship, North County’s Jonathon Coroama won a 12-3 major decision over Lause.
Nathan Boone (160) ended third, going 3-1 in contested matches. He pinned Sikeston’s Sam Lancaster (1:04), North County’s Cooper Dunn (5:41) and New Madrid County Central’s Ty Blakey (0:36).
His loss was a 5:29 pin by Blair Oaks’ Eli Batiste.
Andrew Wolff was fourth, losing both contested matches by pins to Sikeston’s Blayne McDermott (1:13) and Cape Central’s Devin Rowe (1:28).
Brynner Frankenberg (182) was fifth. He won two contested matches, pins against Sikeston JV’s Cooper Dees (1:28) and Sikeston’s Joseph Heckemeyer (2:28).
Losses were to Blair Oaks’ Camden Meeks (19-4 technical fall) and Park Hills Central’s Cody Skaggs (2:23 pin).
Estiven Levin (145) placed seventh, winning two of his five bouts. Levin won a 21-5 technical fall over New Madrid County Central’s Skyler Price and a 0:43 pin against Festus JV’s Dawson Tucker.
Losses were to Blair Oaks’ Nick Welch (17-1 technical fall), Sikeston’s Cannon Gaddis (0:55 pin) and Park Hills Central’s Garrett McDowell (3:24 pin).
Girls
Aine Callahan (122) scored 11 points to give Borgia 13th place in the team standings.
Callahan finished fifth in her weight class, going 3-2.
Callahan’s wins were pins over Dexter’s Destiny Ahrens (1:11), Rolla JV’s Gracie Clayton (0:44) and Ste. Genevieve’s Dakotah Meadows (4:48).
Losses were to Rolla’s Taylor Heimbaugh (5:58 pin) and North County’s Mikayla Whatley (2:23 pin).
Callahan warmed up for the Park Hills Central Meet by competing in the Wright City Tournament Friday.
She placed third in the 122-pound weight class, going 2-2.
Callahan pinned Fulton’s Emma Oglesby in 2:11 and Union’s Kylee Mobley in 1:34.
Losses were to North County’s Whatley (3:13 pin) and Jackson’s Mallorie Metzger (2:46 pin).