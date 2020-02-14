The regular season is over.
Now, the fun begins for the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestling Knights.
Borgia split a tri-meet Monday, defeating O’Fallon Christian, 30-6, but falling to host Orchard Farm, 51-18.
There were only four contested matches for the Knights as forfeits dominated the event. Borgia won three of the contested bouts.
Borgia won both contested matches against O’Fallon Christian.
Joseph Lause (113) pinned Caleb Little in 1:25 and Oliver Mace (152) pinned Ethan Tucker in 0:34.
“Lause dominated Little, scoring 13 points before a fall at 1:35,” Borgia Head Coach Matt Posinski said. “Mace had a quick pin at 0:34.”
Borgia won three other bouts by forfeits as Aine Callahan (120), Nathan Boone (160) and Brynner Frankenberg (170) were unopposed.
O’Fallon Christian’s points came on a forfeit win by Aaron Okello (220).
Against Orchard Farm, Borgia split the two matches. Mace pinned Zach Roberts in 5:13, but Boone lost a 7-2 decision to James Seitzer.
“Mace had a tough match with a strong opponent with a fall at 5:19,” said Posinski. “Boone battled for three periods but could not score other than a single takedown.”
Borgia won two matches by forfeit with Lause and Frankenberg picking up six points apiece.
Orchard Farm won eight matches by forfeit, scoring 48 points from those.
Borgia’s boys wrestle Friday and Saturday in the Class 2 District 2 meet at Mexico High School.
Callahan competed in the MSHSAA District 2 girls wrestling event last weekend in Wentzville.