It was worth the trip for the St. Francis Borgia boys wrestling Knights.
Competing at New Madrid County Central, Borgia finished third in the Class 1 District 1 team standings and qualified six of 10 wrestlers for this week’s MSHSAA Class 1 Championships at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
“We had a great weekend,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “We not only took third as a team but we sent the most through to state that we ever had.”
Hellebusch noted the previous best team district finish was eighth and the previous best for state qualifiers was four, both set last season.
Borgia’s six will wrestle Wednesday and Thursday along with girls teammate Aine Callahan, who qualified for the MSHSAA Girls Class 1 Championships.
Borgia’s Hunter Smith (285) won his weight class while Braxtyn Frankenberg (157) was second.
Will Clarkson (190) placed third and Adam Ashworth (138), Nathaniel Clarkson (150) and Nick Haberberger (165) each finished fourth.
In the team standings, Borgia scored 106 points to place third behind New Madrid County Central (181) and Ste. Genevieve’s Valle Catholic (152.5).
A total of 15 schools scored team points.
Smith went undefeated, winning his first two bouts in the first minute. He pinned Kevin Ortega of Gateway Science Academy in 0:29 and Roosevelt’s Joseph Davis in 0:45.
In the title match, Smith captured a 3:10 pin of Maplewood-Richmond Heights’ Nathan Springer.
“Our second-year junior heavyweight, Hunter Smith, continues to add to his incredible season,” Hellebusch said. “Hunter is so strong, quick and athletic that he has just made his way through the majority of his opponents throughout the season. When Hunter puts hands on you, you know it. He has been giving up as much as 60 pounds at times this season, but doesn’t let it phase him. He is getting more confident in himself and it shows as he filed through all of his opponents this weekend. It’s always fun to watch the big guys go at it and Hunter doesn’t disappoint.”
Frankenberg pinned his first two foes, Hancock’s Kal-El Britton (0:36) and Cape Notre Dame’s Sam Criddle (1:04). He lost in the title match to Priory’s Alexander Nania by a pin at the end of the first period, 2:00.
Will Clarkson won his opener over Gateway Science Academy’s Julian Thorpe in 1:39 before falling to Ty Blakey of New Madrid County Central in the second round in 0:44.
Clarkson came back to pin Brentwood’s Luca Gould in 2:55 and take an injury default over St. Pius X’s Daniel DeGaere.
Ashworth fought back from an opening pin against John Burroughs’ Cole Willliams-Caldwell in 0:39.
After a bye, he eliminated Gateway Science Academy’s Andrew Nehre in 1:26, and New Madrid County Central’s Nathaniel Lawrence in sudden victory 1, 6-4.
Ashworth was pinned by Priory’s Aaron Parasch in 2:35 in the third-place bout.
Nathaniel Clarkson opened with a 3:07 pin of Maplewood-Richmond Heights’ Jackson Morris, but lost a 4:46 pin to Valle Catholic’s Gavyn Joggerst in the semifinals.
Clarkson won the bubble match over Roosevelt’s Aden Parnell-Vaughans in 2:36. In the third-place match, Hancock’s Anthony Borghesi pinned Clarkson in 2:58.
Haberberger won his quarterfinal over Hancock’s Donald Bonzano by a pin in 4:12.
In the semifinals, Antonio Sambo of Gateway Science pinned Haberberger in 0:37.
Haberberger won in the bubble round over New Madrid County’s Luke Chisenall in 1:31. Haberberger was pinned by Brentwood’s Phoenix Torno in 1:25 in the third-place match.
Four Borgia wrestlers, Liam Callahan (113), Lincoln Schaefer (120), Ben Myers (144) and Joseph Volmert (175) ended the season at the district meet.
Schaefer made the bubble match before losing. Both losses came to Harrison Newcombe of Bishop DuBourg. The first was a 12-4 major decision in the opening round. The last was a 10-6 decision in the bubble match.
In the middle, Schaefer pinned Gateway Science’s Philip Glorioso (2:57) and St. Pius X’s Zane Creed (0:50).
Callahan lost his two contested matches to New Madrid County Central’s Tharon Harper (0:57) and Priory’s Jack Pecoraro (0:48).
Myers lost to New Madrid County’s Devin Rowe (0:26) and Priory’s Alexander Top (0:22).
Volmert was pinned by Bishop DuBourg’s Aidan Giles (3:22) and Priory’s Edmund Essen (2:04).
“Just last month I was concerned at where we were as a team, but as I said we would, we changed things around in the practice room and are hitting our stride just at the right time,” Hellebusch said. “This is how things went last year for us and we had a pretty good showing at the district. This year is even better so we are expecting even more this coming week at state. We are excited about our chances and can’t wait to get out there and compete.”