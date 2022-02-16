Qualifying four wrestlers for the MSHSAA Championships, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys wrestling Knights placed eighth in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament held in Ste. Genevieve.
Moving to the state meet, which runs Thursday through Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, are Braxtyn Frankenberg (145), Estiven Levin (152), Joseph Volmert (160) and Hunter Smith (285). Frankenberg, Levin and Smith each finished third in their weight classes. Volmert was fourth.
It is the most wrestlers Borgia has qualified for the state meet at one time in program history.
“As a coaching staff, we couldn’t have been more pleased and excited than what we were at the end of the tournament,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “Our boys really stepped up when they needed to and showed a lot of heart.”
Borgia scored 67 points to end eighth among 16 schools.
North Callaway was the winner with 222 points. Host Valle Catholic was second at 152 points while Fatima (121), New Madrid County Central (108) and Lift for Life (106.5) rounded out the top five.
Frankenberg (22-9 for the season) won his quarterfinal match over Steam Academy’s Jonathan Grimes by a pin in 1:22.
In the semifinals, North Callaway’s Blake Whipple pinned Frankenberg in 2:40.
Frankenberg came back to pin Valle Catholic’s Payton Heberlie in 1:12 and earn a 13-8 decision over South Callaway’s Ayden Munford.
Levin (26-16) won by a pin in 0:49 over Hancock’s Kal-El Britton in the quarterfinals.
He then was pinned by Valle Catholic’s Josh Bieser in 1:59.
Levin bounced back to pin Jacob Backowski of Gateway Science in 0:37, and Christian Williams of New Madrid County Central in 1:10.
Smith (21-11) pinned Espn Reed of Valle Catholic in 1:33 before losing to North Callaway’s Chance Killian in 1:06.
A forfeit by Brentwood’s Noah Lawrence put Smith into the medal matches and he carried through by pinning New Madrid County Central’s Jason Jones in 2:10.
Volmert (12-22) lost in the quarterfinals to Valle Catholic’s Eli Rowles in 1:35.
In the consolation bracket, Volmert pinned Hancock’s Jonathan Lattray (0:30) and Gateway Science’s Tony Sambo (2:13) to reach the medal rounds.
In the third-place match, South Callaway’s Aaron Hargis pinned Volmert in 0:44.
Two other Borgia wrestlers, Adam Ashworth (126) and Nathaniel Clarkson (138) finished the season at the district level.
Ashworth (11-22) opened with a loss against North Callaway’s Lane Kimbley in 0:58. After getting a bye, Ashworth pinned John Burroughs’ Kenneath Zheng in 4:48, but lost by a 2:54 pin to Jon Halfmann of St. Pius X (Festus) in the bubble round by a 2:54 pin.
Clarkson (10-26) lost both of his contested bouts by pins. He lost to Cape Notre Dame’s Owen Dowdy in 0:44 and St. Pius’ Thomas Boldt in 1:39.
“It has been a tough season with all of the adversity we’ve struggled through with illnesses and injuries, but our boys stayed focused, especially here in the last few weeks,” Hellebusch said. “Intensity at the practices has increased and it really showed in our boys’ execution and determination this weekend. We know that state will be a whole new beast for these young guys, but I’m sure that they’ll bring the same intensity and fight for everything they can.”