Led by a pair of runner-up finishes, Washington boys wrestling jumped into the top five at the Pacific Tournament Saturday.
The Blue Jays scored 195.5 points and ranked fourth in the team standings at the event.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 7:32 pm
Led by a pair of runner-up finishes, Washington boys wrestling jumped into the top five at the Pacific Tournament Saturday.
The Blue Jays scored 195.5 points and ranked fourth in the team standings at the event.
“I don’t think we wrestled our best on Saturday, but we did show improvement in some areas so that is a positive,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “Just like in the girls (tournament on Friday), we are not focused on wins and losses, so the final outcome on Saturday meant nothing to us. We just need to keep improving and make sure we put our best performance on the mat each time.”
Whitfield won the tournament’s team title with 293.5 points, capturing seven of the individual weight class wins.
Carl Junction scored 266.5 points and was the team runner-up, followed by North Point (204) in third. Wentzville Liberty scored 155 points to rank fifth.
Pacific (94.5) placed eighth and Union (67) ninth.
A pair of Whitfield wrestlers denied Washington two spots atop the podium as both Devon Deckelman (126 pounds) and Casey Olszowka (157) finished second behind a Whitfield opponent.
For Olszowka, the 3-0 decision loss in the tournament final to Whitfield’s Noah Bourke was his only loss of the season.
Olszowka scored wins in his prior bouts with an 18-2 technical fall against Union’s Michael Alvarado, a pin of Pacific’s Austin Tennyson (0:53), a 12-2 major decision against Vianney’s Owen Dalpoas and a pin of Pacific’s Mason Lucas (0:43).
Deckelman fell to Whitfield’s Porter Matecki in the final round by pin (1:03).
In earlier rounds, Deckelman scored technical falls over Rockwood Summit’s Ryan Wikey (16-0) and Webster Groves’ Ethan Weir (16-0), pinned Summit’s Eli Elder (3:11) and bested Carl Junction’s Max Matthews in a 6-0 decision.
Alec Pecka (144), Tyrese Thurmon (215) and Mac Ruoff (285) all placed third for the Blue Jays.
Pecka went 3-1, his lone loss coming against Whitfield’s Rome Tate (1:05) in the semifinals. Pecka defeated North Point’s Logan Redel (6-4) in the third-place match.
In prior rounds, Pecka pinned Vianney’s Connor Hanlon (2:37) and Summit’s James DeLuca (5:10).
Thurmon wrestled to a 2-2 record. He fell to Whitfield’s Adrian Harrold in the semifinals by a 12-5 decision. For third place, Thurmon pinned De Soto’s Cory Dierks in 4:45, avenging a loss from an earlier round.
Ruoff turned in a 3-2 record. Liberty’s Matthew Craig pinned Ruoff in the semifinals (1:57), but Ruoff came back to defeat Summit’s Justin Cornett (2:48) in the third-place matchup.
Tanner Schwoeppe (190) took fourth place with a 3-2 record. After winning his first three bouts, Schwoeppe was pinned in the last two rounds, falling to Carl Junction’s Chance Benford (1:05) in the third-place match.
Parker Kelpe (113, 0-4), Couper Deckard (120, 4-1), Will Kelpe (132, 3-2) and Nolan Hendrix (175, 4-1) each finished fifth in their divisions.
Tristen Koehmstedt (138, 2-3) and Jackson Thornton (150, 3-2) both ranked sixth.
Aiden Reagan (106, 1-4) placed seventh and McLaine Graham (165, 0-2) finished ninth.
Deckard ended his tournament with a 5-4 decision victory over Liberty’s Brendan Kelly in the medal round.
Will Kelpe bested Vianney’s Jimmy Striler in his fifth-place match (1:36).
Hendrix scored a medal-round win over De Soto’s Malaki Farmer (4:57).
Koehmstedt was edged out in his fifth-place match by Liberty’s Berkley LaMarque by a 2-1 decision.
Thornton fell to Pacific’s Lucas Tennyson (4:12) in the medal round.
Reagan captured seventh place by medical forfeit over Pacific’s Mason Link.
The Blue Jays wrestle at home Thursday, hosting Festus in a nonconference dual at 5 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.