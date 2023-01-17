There was both an up and a down for the Pacific wrestling Indians Thursday.
Wrestling at Westminster Christian Academy in a tri-meet, Pacific defeated the host Wildcats, 53-15, but fell to the other visiting squad, Rolla, 46-30.
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 4:31 pm
“(This was) another dual that could have gone the other way with just a couple of the toss up matches going our way instead of theirs,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said of the Rolla matchup. “(I) liked the way we competed, just wish we could have finished three of the matches. We were open at 106, 113, and 285 (and are) dealing with some sickness and injuries right now.”
Westminster
The teams only shared four common weights between their wrestlers. Pacific took the win in three of those matches.
Dylan Stout (144 pounds) notched Pacific’s first contested win with a 17-0 technical fall over Anthony Cook (4:45).
Israel Guenzler (190) added a Pacific pin by defeating Nehemiah Oginni (1:47).
Blake McKay (215) earned Pacific’s second pin over Luke Hornburg (3:23).
Maddox Rosenberg (285) picked up a decision win for Westminster over Fabion Perez, 6-0.
Timothy Link (120), Tyler Blake (126), Noah Skillington (138), Mason Lucas (150), Austin Tennyson (157) and Cameron Shouse (165) took forfeit victories for the Indians.
Roman Ryker (113) and Roger Jinkins (175) accepted the uncontested points for Westminster.
Rolla
The battle with the other visitors featured many more common weights with Rolla winning six of the 11 bouts.
Pacific’s winners included:
• Caden Browning (120) by pin against Brayden Squires (2:53).
• Link (126) by pin over Landen Schaper (2:35).
• Tennyson (157) by pin over Isaiah Duncan (no time specified).
• Shouse (175) with a pin versus Sean Paul Million (0:53).
• Guenzler (190) by pin over Skyler Coffman (1:07).
Rolla’s Jack Mrowicz (132) pinned Blake (1:44), Matthew Light (138) took an 8-6 decision over Skillington, Kayden Kinder (144) won a 15-2 major decision over Stout, Sawyer Black (150) defeated Lucas, 8-6, Ben Perkins (165) pinned Lane Mason (0:43) and Gabe Sutton (215) topped McKay in 5:33.
“Noah Skillington was thrown into the lineup at 138,” Knott said. “This was one of the key matchups and winnable match for us. This one came down to the buzzer. We were in on a double and driving when time expired. That takedown would have tied the match and sent it into overtime.”
McKay was leading late in the 215-pound matchup.
“Blake McKay lost the heartbreak of the dual,” Knott said. “Their guy on the other side is a really solid kid who has had a lot of big wins under his belt over the past couple seasons. Blake wrestled a really smart match. We got in on a single, finished it and put them on their back. We nearly had the fall but got too lose with our hips which gave him the ability to bridge us through to our back and pick up the fall. Hate to see that for Blake because that was a match he had won. This was proof that he can wrestle with any of the top guys at 215.”
Carson Mickem (106), Alex Roberts (113) and Brock Horton-Owens (285) each took six points for Rolla by forfeit.
Pacific is competing Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., at Rockwood Summit for the annual 141 Rumble.
