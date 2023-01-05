One point separated Pacific from the team that went to the championship match from Pool B Thursday at Hillsboro’s Don Fuhrmann Duals.
The Indians finished sixth in the tournament, ending on a 48-30 loss to Capital City in the fifth-place contest.
In pool play, Pacific lost to Mexico, 42-23, defeated St. Francis Borgia, 63-6, defeated St. Charles West, 48-29, and fell to Kirkwood, 33-32.
Kirkwood, the top team from that pool, went on to finish second in the tournament, falling to Hillsboro in the championship round.
“(This) is about where I expected (us to finish), being a little shorthanded,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “(It is) tough to win duals when you have four opens in the lineup. (We) lost a one-point dual to Kirkwood and left several bonus point opportunities on the table to win that dual. (We) lost another close dual to Cap City and felt we lost three matches that we should have won. This is a young team that can utilize these duals as a learning experience going forward. Individually, I really liked what I saw out of our guys. Some of them are really coming along.”
Timothy Link went unbeaten in his five matches for the Indians, alternating between 113- and 120-pound opponents.
“This was his first time down at 113 (pounds),” Knott said. “He is going to be really dangerous down at that weight once he gets settled in. He was aggressive and dominated exactly how we want him to.”
The Indians had multiple open weights resulting in Pacific giving 24 free forfeit points to Capital City, 18 to Kirkwood, 12 apiece to Mexico and St. Charles West and six to Borgia.
Pacific’s individual win-loss records on the day were as follows:
• Link (113) — 5-0, he moved up to 120 to pin Mexico’s Keegan Koons (2:31). Back at 113, Link pinned Borgia’s Liam Callahan (0:31), St. Charles West’s Aaron Watson (2:50), Kirkwood’s Patrick Fitzgerald (0:39) and Capital City’s Austin Feely (3:14).
• Brayden Milberg (120/126) — 3-1, he scored all three wins at 120 pounds. He pinned Borgia’s Lincoln Schaefer (1:25), defeated Kirkwood’s Luke Schanz, 12-10, in sudden victory overtime and took a forfeit win over Capital City.
• Caden Browning (126/132) — 4-1, at 132 he pinned St. Charles West’s Brandon Richard (2:00). At 126, he pinned Capital City’s John Lewis (2:52), won a 19-4 technical fall over Kirkwood’s Henry Ludbrook and picked up a forfeit win over Borgia.
• Tate Martin (138) — 3-2, he pinned Borgia’s Adam Ashworth (0:44) and St. Charles West’s Anthony Guccione (1:09) and took a forfeit win over Capital City.
• Dylan Stout (144) — 4-1, he bounced back after a decision loss in the first dual to pin Borgia’s Kamper Brinkmann (3:01) and St. Charles West’s Zeric Maxwell (3:15), gained a 10-4 decision over Kirkwood’s Trevor Hastings and claimed a forfeit win against Capital City.
• Lucas Tennyson (150) — 4-1, he pinned Mexico’s Jacob Johnson (4:27), Borgia’s Braxtyn Frankenberg (3:23) and St. Charles West’s John Behrens (1:49). Against Kirkwood, he won by medical forfeit after opponent Maximus Kostos was forced out of the match in progress.
• Mason Lucas (157) — 3-2, he pinned Borgia’s Nate Clarkson and St. Charles West’s Tristan Webb (2:18) and gained a 15-0 technical fall over Mexico’s Quaid Grubb.
• Cameron Shouse (165) — 1-1, he scored an 11-6 decision over Borgia’s Estiven Levin.
• Austin Tennyson (165) — 0-3.
• Israel Guenzler (190) — 2-3, he pinned Borgia’s Will Clarkson (3:22) and won an 8-5 decision against Kirkwood’s Sutton Ivy.
• Nathaniel Knaff (285) — 4-1, he pinned Mexico’s Marcos Matuz (1:36), Borgia’s Hunter Smith (0:41) and Kirkwood’s Lorenzo Brinkley (1:13) and picked up six points via forfeit against St. Charles West.
“He should have had a perfect day as well but got fatman rolled in his last match against Capital City, a guy he had already beaten and was dominating at the time,” Knott said. “Other than that one mistake, he continues to look solid and confident.”
Pacific next wrestles Jan. 10 in the Four Rivers Conference Tournament at St. Clair, starting at 1:30 p.m.
