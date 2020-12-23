Three teams were taken down Friday by Pacific in a hexagonal meet at Washington.
The Indians went 3-2 in team duals at the event, winning against Hannibal, 39-35, SLUH, 54-18, and Washington, 54-23. Jefferson City, 57-18, and Rockwood Summit, 51-24, each defeated Pacific.
The middleweights continue to be the driving force for Pacific as 145-pounder Callum Sitek and 152-pounder Colton Thompson each turned in an undefeated mark at the event.
Sitek won three matches by pin against Jack Onder (SLUH, 1:27), Timmy Boehlein (Washington, 0:31) and John Berry (Summit, 0:55). He was unopposed by Hannibal and won a 6-3 decision against Joseph Kuster of Jefferson City.
Thompson won twice by pin against Leo Wagner (SLUH, 2:41) and Brendin Voss (Washington, 1:42). Hannibal and Summit both forfeited to Thompson. His other win was an 8-3 decision over Jefferson City’s Trae Hendricks.
Ethan Flaherty (120), Malachi Wells-Sidner (126) and Warren Fiedler (132) each went 4-1 at the event. All three moved up one weight class against Summit.
Flaherty pinned Jefferson City’s Elijah Teiberis (3:09) and Summit’s Devin Shipp (1:52), and won twice by forfeit.
Wells-Sidner won four times by forfeit.
Fiedler pinned Garrett Poole (Washington, 1:19) and Kane Fuelling (Jefferson City, 1:19). He won a 9-2 decision over Hannibal’s Peyton Elliot and claimed a forfeit win over SLUH. His lone loss came in his 138-pound match.
Blake McKay (195) was 3-2 with three wins by forfeit.
Ian Sizemore (138) went 2-2 with two wins by forfeit.
Dominic Calvin (160) was 2-3 with wins by pin against Cam Perry (SLUH, 1:48) and Octavio Meza (Washington, 3:53).
Luke Gerling (285) posted a 1-3 record with a win by forfeit.
Nick Sater (170) went 1-4 with the win by pin against Washington’s Dylan Pape in 2:55.
Nickolas Wedemeier (182) and Nathaniel Knaff (220) each went 1-4 with a win by forfeit.
Pacific next wrestles Dec. 30 in a duals meet in Hillsboro.