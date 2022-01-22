All three duals for the St. Clair wrestling Bulldogs came down to six points or less Tuesday.
A reversal of fortune in any one match could have changed the winner or any of the three duals the team wrestled in a quadrangular meet at Windsor. As it played out, St. Clair won against Windsor, 42-36, and lost against St. Pius, 42-36. Against De Soto, the two teams tied at 36-36, but St. Clair took the win on a tiebreaker determined by the number of forfeits.
Individual results from the St. Pius dual were not available at print deadline.
The Bulldogs did not field a wrestler at 106, 113, 220 or 285 pounds in the event.
Results of the De Soto and Windsor duals were as follows:
• Ryan Meek (120 pounds) — won by forfeit against De Soto and pinned Windsor’s Luke Patterson (0:39).
• Creek Hughes (126) — won by forfeit against Windsor and was pinned by De Soto’s Drake Peeler (3:46).
• Greg Adams (132) — was pinned by De Soto’s Wyatt Ruengert (0:52) and Windsor’s Joe Hirst (0:49).
• Gavin Shoemate (138) — won by pin against De Soto’s Josh Kaempfe (1:43) and Windsor’s Nicholas Baer (1:53).
• Michael Sullentrup (145) — was pinned by De Soto’s Hunter Adams (1:22) and Windsor’s Hayden Barker (1:04).
• Brock Woodcock (152) — won by forfeit against De Soto and pinned Windsor’s Danny Dell (0:57).
• Cameron Simcox (160) — took a forfeit win over De Soto and pinned Windsor’s Brice Henry (1:56).
• Lane Sohn (170) — was pinned by Windsor’s Cameron Busch (5:18).
• Skyler Sanders (170/182) — was unopposed at 170 against De Soto and moved up to 182 against Windsor, pinning Ahmed ElHawari (0:37).
• Zeke Bethel (182/195) — won by forfeit at 182 against Windsor, moved up to 195 against Windsor, beating Connor Fears by disqualification.
De Soto won three matches by forfeit — Asa Foeller (195), Isaac Foeller (220) and Landon Kieckbusch (285)
Windsor also gained three wins by forfeit — Brayden Belding (106), Nathan Wecker (220) and Clay Scott (285).
St. Clair hosts a boys tournament Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m.