Tally two more dual wins for the Washington wrestling Blue Jays.
The team won twice Wednesday in a triangular meet against GAC Central opponents Ft. Zumwalt North, 54-25, and Wentzville Liberty, 45-35.
“We did a good job of coming out and getting two conference wins to improve to 11-5,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We have a lot to work on, but it is always nice to pick up dual wins especially when they are in the GAC.”
Parker Kelpe (106 pounds), Devon Deckelman (126), Casey Olszowka (152), Brendin Voss (160), Ryan Mueller (170) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285) all won their matches in both duals.
“I thought Casey wrestled two very good matches,” Ohm said. “He pushed the pace and controlled both matches. Gavin wrestled a returning state medalist and even though the match was extremely close, we felt like he controlled the entire match. Gavin is a competitor and gets excited for big matches like that.”
Parker Kelpe pinned Zumwalt North’s Jacob Bals (1:18) and won by forfeit against Liberty.
Deckelman pinned Zumwalt North’s Braden Wiginton (1:49) and took a forfeit victory over Liberty.
Olszowka pinned both Zumwalt North’s Blake Jaco (1:55) and Liberty’s Justin Little (3:07).
Voss scored a pin over Liberty’s Trenton Williams (1;33) and was unopposed by Zumwalt North.
Mueller pinned both Zumwalt North’s Andrew Guthery (0:53) and Liberty’s Aiden Summers (3:05).
Holtmeyer won a 6-4 decision over Liberty’s Matthew Craig and was unopposed by Zumwalt North.
Will Kelpe (120) scored a forfeit win against Zumwalt North, but was pinned by Liberty’s Brendan Kelly (5:02).
Tristan Koehmstedt (132) pinned Zumwalt North’s Drew Mayton (1:39) and was pinned by Liberty’s Aidan Kelly (0:57).
Ethan Hey (138) was pinned by Zumwalt North’s Austin Wakefield (1:48) and won by forfeit against Liberty.
Joey Avitia and Tanner Schwoeppe each split their matches in the 195- and 220-pound matches.
Avitia pinned Zumwalt North’s Mitchell Otto (1:14) at 195 pounds and moved up to 220 against Liberty, losing by pin to Kimball Lowe (2:28).
Schwoeppe lost a 6-2 decision to Zumwalt North’s 220 pounder, Alex Goeke, and won by forfeit against Liberty.
Couper Deckard (113) fell by 14-0 major decision against Zumwalt North’s Nathaniel Provost and was pinned by Liberty’s Hushawn Perkins (1:40).
Hayden Thieman (145) was pinned by Zumwalt North’s Jackson Cox (1:06) and Liberty’s Jackson Bushman (1:45).
Nolan Hendrix (182) was pinned by Zumwalt North’s Shane Pruitt (0:42) and Liberty’s Kolton Martin (2:49).
Washington hits the mats again Saturday at the Pacific tournament, starting at 9 a.m.