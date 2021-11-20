If the forecast is correct, Friday will be mostly sunny, 49 degrees with a chance for pain in Washington.
The pain part comes as Washington High School plans to open the 2021-22 wrestling season with an outdoor meet in Scanlan Stadium. The boys (7-11 last season) will take on Westminster Christian. The girls, (21-4, third in state) face St. Clair.
The meet is slated to start at 4 p.m. The high is supposed to be 49 degrees, and the overnight low will be 32 degrees.
Josh Ohm’s Washington wrestling program hopes to provide the heat.
“I’m excited to start my 20th season as head coach of the program,” Ohm said. “We have increased our numbers and have had lots of kids working hard since May of last spring, so overall the energy and excitement is very high at Washington.”
Ohm currently has 29 boys, 15 girls and 25 middle school wrestlers in the program.
Ohm is being assisted by former state champion Jared Rennick along with Joe Omer, Mike Olszowka, Doug Hanify and Kurt Hey.
Among the returning wrestlers are 13 boys who won varsity letters, four second qualifiers and one state runner-up.
On the girls side, the team returns nine letter-winners, five sectional qualifiers and one state medalist.
“We have quite a few sectional qualifiers from both the boys and the girls teams returning,” Ohm said. “Honestly, our leaders have nothing to do with what happened last season. Our leaders are the ones who have stepped up in the offseason and the past two weeks. If they come to practice every day ready to work and level up, they are a leader, and we are trying to get an entire room of leaders.”
Washington had one state qualifier on the boys side last year, and that was state runner-up Gavin Holtmeyer (36-5). He dropped a 4-3 decision to Ozark’s Hunter Tennison in the Class 4 285-pound championship match.
Julia Donnelly (38-8), last year’s fifth-place wrestler at 102 pounds, leads the Lady Jays. Washington graduated two state runners-up, Mia Reed (107) and Allison Meyer (117), and state qualifier McKenna Deckelman (127).
Ohm feels there will be several who step up for both teams this year.
“For our girls, we have definitely added some dangerous young ladies,” Ohm said. “I know everyone expects us to be down losing two state finalists, but as an overall team, I think we are better, and all these young ladies on this year’s team are very excited and are taking it very serious to prove last year’s state trophy wasn’t just a one-time thing. They are here to stay and compete with the best every year.”
He also feels the boys team will be improved.
“Our numbers are up a great deal with the boys, and we have quite a few new additions who will compete for a varsity spot right away,” Ohm said. “I don’t think people will be able to recognize this new boys team. They are ready to start turning some heads.”
Overall, Ohm said there’s one goal.
“We are doing something wrong here in Washington if our goal isn’t to compete for a state title,” he said.
For returning wrestlers, Ohm said important lessons were learned last season.
“They learned that so much of this sport is mental,” Ohm said. “If you want to be the best, the first step is to believe you can be the best. Then it gets simple: Just outwork everyone.”
Ohm feels the boys team will be stronger because it will be able to field a full lineup.
“That is a huge game-changer and will automatically make us a better team,” Ohm said. “For the girls, depending on where the new weight classes fall, we believe we will be very close to fielding a full team, which will make us extremely tough to beat.”