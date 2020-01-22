The Washington wrestling Blue Jays placed fourth and won eight individual medals Saturday at the 141 Rumble in Fenton.
Northwest won the team title with 220 points. De Soto (140 points) and Windsor (138) made it into the top three. Washington scored 135 points. Rounding out the top five was Pacific with 128.5 points.
Chris Griesenauer’s second-place finish at 220 pounds was the top performance of the day for the Blue Jays.
Griesenauer received a bye into the semifinals where he pinned De Soto’s Hunter Lebel in 1:45. In the championship match, he was defeated by technical fall, 21-6, by Northwest’s Chase Stegall.
Devon Deckelman (106), Timmy Boehlein (138) and Joey Avitia (195) each finished third in their divisions.
Deckelman went 2-1, finishing the tournament with a 5-3 decision win against Lucas Ahrens (Northwest) in the third-place match. Prior to that, he also won an 11-2 major decision against Tony Valentine (St. Mary’s).
Boehlein had two wins and a loss. In the third-place round, he pinned Asa Foeller (De Soto) in 1:57. He previously pinned Bishop Moore (Parkway South) in 3:13.
Avitia went 3-1, last winning by a 14-12 decision against Brian Tims (Sikeston) in the third-place match. His previous wins were both by pin against Alex Calvert (Northwest, 1:03) and Robert Rothmeyer (Mehlville, 2:30).
Louis Obermark (152), Collin Muller (182) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285) all placed fourth.
Obermark posted a 2-2 record, losing a 9-1 major decision against Brody Valleroy (Mehlville) in the third-place match. He previously pinned Dominic Calvin (Pacific, 2:40) and won a 16-6 major decision against Kyle Cresswell (North County).
Muller won his first match by pin in 1:40 against De Soto’s Chase Greenlee before losing his final two matches, including a pin by Windsor’s Chris Butts in the third-place match.
Holtmeyer went 2-2 with wins by pin against Andrew Hinchey (Northwest, 1:13) and DeSean Preyer (Rockwood Summit, 2:50). In the third-place match, he was pinned by Marquette’s Isaiah Brisseaux.
Ben Griffen (126) won two matches with one loss, ending with a win by pin in 3:30 against Dane McCoy (North County) in the fifth-place match. In his other win, he pinned Northwest’s Landon Rogers in 1:49.
Ethan Soete (170) won two matches by pin against Isaac Griggs (Sikeston, 3:39) and Liam Sitek (Pacific, 1:36) but saw his tournament end in the consolation semifinals.
Will Kelpe (120), Cameron Mueller (145) and Nate Busch (160) also competed for Washington, but did not record a win.
The Washington boys are next scheduled to wrestle in a quad meet at Whitfield Friday at 5 p.m.